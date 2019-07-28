The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Crazy Larry’s Pit BBQ, 4315 Teckla Blvd.

Marble Slab Creamery – Catering, 5201 Westgate Drive.

Market Street #526 – Catering, 2530 S. Georgia St.

Roasters Coffee & Tea Company, 4709 Bell St.

Will Rogers Learning Center, 702 N. Johnson St.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(B/81) Aye San Bu, 5621 E. Amarillo Blvd. Chest freezers need to be cleaned; mold on gaskets; areas used for food preparation observed in unsafe conditions and must be free of debris, clutter, dirt and pests; ice machine has mold and must be cleaned and sanitized; all chemical bottles must be labeled. Correct by 07/14. Person in charge not knowledgeable of food borne disease prevention and application of HACCP principles and requirements; all items must be labeled; household refrigerator and freezer in kitchen at rear must be removed; no paper towels at hand washing stations; cutting board on hand sink; pests around hand sink and exiting plumbing line; all ware washing areas must be kept clean. Correct by 07/21. Heavy presence of pests, flies, roaches and dead rodents observed (cleaning frequency and monitoring must be increased and pest treatment program must be increased or changed): all gaps or openings must be sealed to prevent rodents and pests from entering establishment; all areas of establishment must remain clean and free of debris; area behind establishment must be maintained, all garbage and food disposed of and all unnecessary equipment and items discarded. Correct by 10/09.

(A/93) Brady’s Dairy Queen, 2601 S. Soncy Road. Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 07/19. Tea nozzles must be cleaned every 24 hours; Correct by 07/26. Employee food in a non-designated area of prep area; all surfaces must be smooth, durable and non-absorbent in prep area; avoid using towels to absorb moisture except for cleaning purposes. Correct by 10/14.

(A/91) Chiyo’s, 810 N. Pierce St. Cooked rice in storage bin without date marking and out of temperature; cart blocking hand sink in kitchen; utensils must be stored in food with handles above top of food and container. COS. Rear door propped open (repeat violation): rear door must be self-closing and tight fitting; all employee items must be stored where they cannot contaminate consumer products; wire racks near rear exit door must remain clean; aluminum foil must be removed from equipment; need to clean water heater, area below fryer and wok and equipment must be cleaned and free of grease accumulation. Correct by 10/10.

(C/77) El Bracero, 2116 S. Grand St. All food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch. COS. Employees must change gloves when changing tasks; household pest control items found in dish cleaning area; backflow prevention air gap needed at three-compartment sink. Correct by 07/14. Due to numerous demerits, food safety is a concern; hand sink blocked with container; improper manual ware washing procedures. Correct by 07/21. Food being thawed next to hand sink; splash guard must be installed by hand sink; improper thawing procedure used; floors, walls and ceilings must be kept clean; light bulbs must be shielded, coated or shatter-resistant in areas where food is exposed; repair all holes in walls and ceilings. Correct by 10/09.

(A/97) Fiesta Foods, 1012 S.E. 10th Ave. Dishes in tortilla prep area were not sanitized before use and after cleaning. Correct by 07/15.

(A/94) Hillside Heights Rehab Suites, 6650 S. Soncy Road. Meal sitting on counter at improper temperature; blue soap chemical on prep table by food. Correct by 07/14.

(A/92) Holiday Service, 1901 E. I-40. Establishment sewer line has collapsed (establishment has operational restrooms for employees only but public restrooms are shut down until repaired). Correct by 07/18. Sanitizing solution not at proper strength. test strips needed; hand sink not installed properly. Correct by 08/21. Exterior door must be self closing unless it remains locked and not used unless in case of an emergency; debris on non-food contact surfaces in ice machine; material for indoor ceiling surfaces not non-absorbent for areas subject to moisture. Correct by 10/09.

(A/93) Jerry’s Café, 1601 S. Grand St. Tea nozzles need to be taken apart and cleaned daily; several cleaners not properly labeled. Correct by 07/15. Female bathroom needs covered receptacle. Correct by 10/10.

(A/95) Jimmy’s Egg, 2225 S. Georgia St. Tea nozzles must be taken apart and cleaned daily; Correct by 07/15. Gaskets in reach-in cooler damaged. Correct by 07/22.

(A/94) Key Nutrition, 325 N. Buchanan St. Ice machine, inside cooler and freezer need to be cleaned. Correct by 10/13. No certified food manager; ceiling in restrooms are not smooth, non-absorbent and easily cleanable. Correct by 01/15/2020.

(A/97) La Bella Pizza On Olsen, 3801 Olsen Blvd, Space 9. Utensils for mixing drinks were stored in water. COS. Items stored in walk-in cooler/freezer must be protected during storage; dust and debris on cooler ventilation screens. Correct by 10/13.

(B/84) La Fuente, 511 S. Grand St. Meat being prepared not held at proper temperature; cooked meat sitting out for several hours unprotected; wares and equipment stored dirty; pump mechanism for ice machine not approved by plumbing code; water in collection pan from ice machine was above critical limit. Correct by 07/14. Cell phone and drinks without lids or straws found at prep line; food products must be stored six inches off floor; walls need to be clear of grease accumulation; grease fryer must be placed under a vent hood to prevent grease residue build-up. Correct by 10/09.

(A/99) Ms Piggy’s Custom Bake Shoppe, 6030 S.W. 33rd Ave. Chipped paint must be resealed on storage cabinets; floor tiles damaged and must be replaced with smooth and durable material. Correct by 10/14.

(A/98) Party City #1113, 3339 Bell St. Three-compartment sink needed. Correct by 07/26.

(A/97) Popeye’s, 7200 Bell St. Gaskets on coolers not easily cleanable; floors in fryer area not smooth and easily cleanable; several floor tiles missing and need to be replaced. Correct by 01/11/2020,

(B/87) Savaidee, 3318 S. Georgia St. Rice kept overnight at improper temperature; ice scoop stored in dirty container; food debris on knives on magnetic storage strip; dirty wok hanging in storage room; chlorine sanitizer at improper strength; non-food grade containers may not be reused. COS. Stand-up freezer and chest freezer must be replaced with commercial equipment. Correct by 07/22. Employee food items stored where food for public consumption is stored; storage containers for rice and other bulk products and handles and doors of reach in coolers must remain clean; water and food debris inside bottom of make table must be cleaned; need to clean dust and debris off top of equipment, floor below cooking equipment, vent hood and fire suppression lines. Correct by 10/10.

(A/96) Subway #57312, 1900 S.E. 34th Ave., Suite 2200. Hand sinks being used as dump sinks. Correct by 07/22. All personal items need to be kept in a designated area away from food prep areas and food items; gaskets on make table need to be cleaned. Correct by 10/10.

(B/81) Thai Diamond 2, 2222 S.E. 27th Ave. Facility could not produce verification where quail eggs were bought, nor were eggs date marked due to not being in original container; eggs stored in reach-in cooler cracked and leaking on other eggs; several wares stored dirty, correct by 07/15. Person in charge not able to verify if quail eggs were bought from an approved source; person in charge could not produce a HACCP plan for jerky production; no documentation for the proposed variance of dehydrated jerky; facility has a date marking system but not all items were date marked correctly; posted license to operate is not current. Correct by 07/22. Several containers of employee food and drink in cold hold units and sitting in the clean dish storage area must be separated from other foods; cardboard where dry food is stored is dirty and not a sanitary surface. Correct by 10/10.

(A/99) Toot ‘n Totum #67, 4520 S. Georgia St. Personal food in walk-in needs to be separated from other products. Correct by 10/10.

(A/96) Tortillas La Ranchera, 2730 S. Grand St. Food products stored on floor. COS. Containers of cleaners and sanitizers not identified with common name of material. Correct by 07/14.

(A/98) TNT Discount, 2801 S.E. 27th Ave. Dust and debris in cooler vent screens of walk-in beer cooler; condensate line between ice machine and beer cooler leaking. Correct by 10/13.