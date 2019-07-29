Interstate 35 (Hays County): The southbound right lane will be closed between the Travis County line and FM 2001-exit 220 from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, and Exit 220 will also be closed. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; traffic can use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road. The southbound entrance ramp south of Posey Road is closed until further notice.

Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound entrance ramp from U.S. 290 and the right auxiliary lane will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use next ramp. The southbound right auxiliary lane will be closed between U.S. 183 and Huntland Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between 51st Street and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between U.S. 183 and U.S. 290 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed approaching Boggy Creek Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alternating closures on the northbound frontage road between Woodward and Oltorf streets from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights, and the Oltorf Street exit (No. 232) and following entrance ramp will also be closed Monday night. The northbound right turn lane will be closed at Grand Avenue Parkway from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Alternating closures on the frontage roads in both directions either side of Stassney Lane from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The northbound right lane will be closed between the Onion Creek entrance ramp and Slaughter Lane from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, and the Slaughter Lane exit will also be closed. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between William Cannon and Foremost drives through Friday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon and Stassney through Aug. 9. The south-to-north turnaround at U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice, and traffic will go through the intersection.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Bud Stockton Loop from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; expect alternating ramp closures. Alternating closures in both directions for slow moving striping crews in Williamson County from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one southbound lane between Bell County and Avenue J in Jarrell from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights; expect alternating ramp closures.

U.S. 79: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between Interstate 35 and FM 1460 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The left lane will be closed in both directions between Nolan Ryan and Joe DiMaggio boulevards from 8 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

U.S. 183: The northbound main lanes will be closed between Loyola Lane and Manor/Springdale Road from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday night and 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic will exit for Manor/Springdale Road and follow the frontage road. The southbound lanes will be closed between Manor Road and Purple Sage Drive from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; detour to the frontage road at the Manor Road exit. The bypass lanes in both directions under Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; traffic will detour to the frontage roads at the MLK/FM 969 exit. The southbound entrance north of Manor Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound entrance north of Cameron Road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The southbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane closed between U.S. 290 and Manor Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Wednesday. Various closures on the frontage road in both directions at Manor/Springdale Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. The southbound exit to southbound Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; exit for Interstate 35 North and follow the frontage road. Alternating closures on the southbound frontage road between Interstate 35 and Providence Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating rolling closures in both directions between the Burnet County line and 183A Toll from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Alternating closures in both directions between County Road 258 and Texas 138 in Florence from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound right turn lane will be closed at Manor Road until Thursday.

U.S. 290: The left lane on the eastbound frontage road will be closed between Congress Avenue and Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The entrance ramp to eastbound Texas 71 will also be closed.

Texas 29: The eastbound right lane will be closed east of Ronald Reagan Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 45 North: The right lane of the eastbound frontage road will be closed at A.W. Grimes Boulevard for ½ mile until 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Texas 71: Alternating multiple lane closures on the frontage roads in both directions between Interstate 35 and U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Various closures in both directions between Ross Road and the Bastrop County line from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until Aug. 12.

Texas 130: The southbound right lane will be closed between U.S. 290 and Blue Bluff Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Texas 138: Various closures in both directions between County Road 223 and 224 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis and South Bay lanes from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights as needed. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Rollingwood Drive and MoPac Circle from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 82 (Aquarena Springs Drive/Guadalupe Street): Multiple closures at various locations between Interstate 35 north and south, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to Airport Boulevard off northbound U.S. 183 until further notice (July 2020). Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

Loop 275 (S. Congress Avenue): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Slaughter Lane and Foremost Drive from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. The northbound right lane will be closed between Slaughter Lane and Ralph Albanedo Drive until 5 p.m. Aug. 4.

RM 620: Multiple closures in both directions between Low Water Crossing Road and RM 2222 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through Aug. 8.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Alternating closures in both directions under Texas 130 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 969: Alternating closures in both directions between FM 3177-Decker Lane and FM 973 from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 1431: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between 183A Toll and Vista Rock Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1460: Various closures in both directions between Old Setters Boulevard and U.S. 79 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between Texas 29 and U.S. 79 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2243: Alternating rolling closures in both directions between Weir Ranch Road and Norwood Drive from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and Walsh Tarlton Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 until Aug. 2. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

Jet Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until Sept. 4. Detour via Patton Avenue.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Loyola Lane: Closed across U.S. 183 until further notice.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Oltorf Street: Various closures in both directions across Interstate 35 from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Alternating closures at the northbound Interstate 35 frontage road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: The westbound right lane will be closed between Interstate 35 and S. Congress Avenue from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.

Stassney Lane: The eastbound right turn lane at Interstate 35 will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Closed across Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday. Detour to nearest crossover.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 until August. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through July.

Westlake Drive: No through traffic between RM 2244 and W. Spring Drive until further notice. Eastbound traffic detours via Westhaven Drive or McConnell Drive. Eastbound drivers can use Reveille Road.