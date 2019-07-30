DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Austin’s Birthday Bash

to take place Saturday

The Downtown Austin Alliance will host Austin’s Birthday Bash from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Republic Square, 422 Guadalupe St.

The free event, which commemorates the 180th year since the Republic of Texas auctioned the first lots in Austin, will feature food and beverages from Salt and Time Café and sweet treats by Popbar. Activities for all ages include live music, lawn games from Topgolf, a craft activity area and a free photo booth provided by MirMir.

For more information: bit.ly/2SqdCoV.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Thursday event to benefit

Easterseals, paralysis group

The ninth annual Pay it Forward with Daniel Curtis event, which benefits the Lone Star Paralysis Foundation and Easterseals of Central Texas, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 University Ave.

The event will feature food from 20 local restaurants, live music from Sour Bridges, an open bar and silent auctions.

Tickets cost $75 per person, and VIP tickets, which include early entry at 6 p.m., cost $150 per person.

For more information or to register: pifdaniel.com.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Central Health meeting

postponed until August

Central Health, 1111 E. Cesar Chavez St., has rescheduled a community conversation on the proposed 2020 budget that was set to take place July 29.

Travis County resident tax dollars fund health care for more than one out of every seven residents. The event, now delayed until August, will include information on the proposed budget and offer a chance to help shape it.

Central Health officials said they would notify the public as soon as a new date for the community conversation is set.

SAN MARCOS

State of San Marcos

to be discussed Wednesday

The city of San Marcos will host the State of San Marcos at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.

The free event is a collaborative speaker session featuring Mayor Jane Hughson, San Marcos school district Superintendent Michael Cardona and Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra. Speakers will address opportunities and challenges facing the community.

The event will be live streamed online at facebook.com/cityofsanmarcos.

GEORGETOWN

Street maintenance projects

have begun throughout city

The city of Georgetown has announced street resurfacing with hot-in-place recycling has begun and is expected to continue through the summer, and a high-performance surface seal treatment is expected to begin in late August.

Hot-in-place recycling treatment is an alternative to mill and asphalt overlay and extends the life of the pavement.

The city will use a high-performance surface seal treatment in portions of Sun City, including neighborhoods north of Sun City Boulevard, Georgetown Village, University Park and Raintree. As part of the treatment, a sealant is applied to the surface of the road, reducing damage from ultraviolet radiation and vehicle traffic. On the day work is scheduled in the Sun City, University Park and Raintree neighborhoods, the streets will be closed to traffic and street parking from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Georgetown Village, streets closed for repaving will be closed for 24 hours from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

For more information: bit.ly/32YNIO0.

ROUND ROCK

Wednesday event features

officers, free frozen yogurt

Fro-Yo With the Force will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Front Porch Frozen Desserts, Suite 770, 3107 S. Interstate 35.

The event will include frozen yogurt with Round Rock police officers, specials and free giveaways for kids. The first 150 guests will receive a free 8-ounce cup of frozen yogurt.

BASTROP

Freedom colony descendant

makes presentation Friday

The Bastrop Museum and Visitor Center, 904 Main St., will host a presentation by Les Grundy in conjunction with its “Freedom Colonies of Bastrop County” exhibit at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Grundy is a direct descendant of freedom colony founder Martin McDonald of Cedar Creek, and will present his research findings at the August First Friday free event.

— American-Statesman staff