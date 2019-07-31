The Amarillo Convention & Visitor Council announced a partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas chapter at Wednesday’s board meeting to work toward the city becoming a dementia-friendly community.

Amarillo is aiming to be the fourth city in Texas to reach this designation, joining Fort Worth, San Antonio and Tyler, according to the Dementia Friendly America website. Dementia Friendly America is a network across United States which makes sure communities are able to support people living with dementia and their caregivers.

Dan Quandt, the senior vice president of the council, said during the meeting that him and his team have been working on this partnership for a long time. Both the council and the association are associated with the importance of memory.

“We started working with the Alzheimer’s Association here because it’s all about memory,” he said at the meeting. “It seemed like a natural tie to be able to assist them.”

Hope Stokes, the director of brand management for the council, said she wanted the council to work with non-profit organizations after seeing other organizations around the nation teaming up with them at a conference she attended. Quandt had the idea to team up with the association.

Quandt said the council will help the association promote its events as well as teaming up to become a dementia-friendly community.

“We just want to do everything we can, because it’s a huge issue,” he said. “It impacts all of us. It’s a natural tie to tourism, in my mind anyway.”

Ameka Mobley, the constituent events coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, West Texas chapter, said in a news release the association was delighted when they were approached for this partnership.

“It is not often that we are approached for a partnership and we are over the moon that other organizations are seeing the need to raise awareness for dementia,” Mobley said. “…Seeing other organizations being proactive in our area brings us a lot of hope for the future.”

This partnership between the council and the association is an important one, Stokes said. The council thinks the elderly community could be overlooked at times and want to make sure the correct education is put in place for people who deal with dementia.

Stokes said she hopes this partnership shows how much the council cares about the people who come to Amarillo as well as the community as a whole.

“We have always had this really great community ecosystem, the way we function together, our morals,” Stokes said. “We have always been tight-knit so we think this is a very natural fit for Amarillo.”