Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Clinton Sawyer of Amherst to the Commission on State Emergency Communications for a term set to expire on Sept. 1, 2019, the governor's office announced Wednesday.

The commission is charged with administering the state 9-1-1 service program and the statewide poison control program.

Sawyer is the Mayor of the City of Amherst and is an agent for Texas Farm Bureau Insurance. He is a board member of the South Plains Association of Governments and president elect of the Texas Association of Regional Councils. Sawyer received an associate degree in applied science, computer information systems from South Plains College and a master marketer program certificate from the Texas A&M University System.