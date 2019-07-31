PHARR - PSJA Southwest Early College High School Senior, Mariano Salcedo, has been selected for the highly coveted six-month Online Science, Technology, and Engineering Community (MOSTEC) program at the Massachusetts Institutes of Technology (MIT). Salcedo was selected from a pool of 2,300 applicants.

The MOSTEC program serves rising high school seniors from across the country – many of whom come from underrepresented or underserved communities. According to the program's website, students selected to participate in MOSTEC demonstrate a strong academic record and interest in science and engineering.

MOSTEC begins the summer before the students' senior year in high school and runs through students' first semester in 12th grade. The highly competitive program includes both in-person and online components and consists of the following three phases: Academic Phase (June-Early August); Conference (Early August); and Enrichment Phase (August-December).

As part of the Academic Phase taking place this summer, Salcedo will be taking courses in Science Writing and Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. He will be presenting a project during the 5-day MOSTEC Conference at MIT August 5-9, 2019.

Salcedo is part of PSJA’s Early College Program and will be graduating with an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering from South Texas College in May 2020.