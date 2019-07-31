The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) in collaboration with VA Texas Valley Costal Bend Health Care System (VCB) is scheduled to provide Veterans with free fruits and vegetables by hosting a free produce distribution drive-thru on August 1, 2019.

The event is scheduled to take place behind the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic, which is located at 901 East Hackberry Avenue McAllen, Texas 78503. The event will run 8:30 a.m. to noon, or until supplies last.

Veterans hoping to receive free fruits and vegetables will need to use the northeast entrance to the clinic directly offJasmine Avenue. Veterans should look for signs.

Would-be recipients must present a valid VA identification card to confirm their Veteran status and receive free produce.

The Food Bank of the RGV is the lead organization for this event.

For more information contact, Yara Doyle, Food Bank of the RGV retail partnership manager, by calling 956-904-4533, or via e-mail at ydoyle@foodbankrgv.com.