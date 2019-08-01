OPENING FRIDAY

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Lawman Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) forms an unlikely alliance with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) when a cyber-genetically enhanced villain (Idris Elba) threatens the future of humanity.

PG-13: For prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes XD), Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas (Includes IMAX) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

MOVIES CONTINUING

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Set in 1969 in Los Angeles, a washed-up TV star (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) try to hold on to fame and success in the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino - the ninth film of his career.

R: For language throughout, some strong graphic violence, drug use, and sexual references - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

The Lion King

Jon Favreau directs this live-action remake of the Disney classic "The Lion King," where a young lion prince (Voiced by Donald Glover) flees the kingdom and learns the meaning of bravery after his father is murdered. Beyonce, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and James Earl Jones also voice the iconic characters.

PG: For sequences of violence and peril, and some thematic elements - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown (Includes 3D), Movies 16 (Includes XD), Premiere Cinemas (Includes 3D and IMAX) and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) tries to be a normal teenager and take a trip with classmates, only to have Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the mysterious Quentin Beck (Jake Gyllenhaal) remind him that he has to step up to his new responsibilities.

PG-13: For sci-fi action violence, some language and brief suggestive comments - Alamo Drafthouse, Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Toy Story 4

Woody (Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) and the rest of the toys go on a road trip with Bonnie and her new toy, Forky (Tony Hale). Reuniting with old friends and encountering new ones, showing some in the group that there is a world outside of their adventures. Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele and Keanu Reeves join the legendary cast.

G: Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

ALSO SHOWING

Crawl

R: For bloody creature violence, and brief language - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Aladdin

PG: For some action/peril - Cinemark Tinseltown and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Yesterday

PG-13: For suggestive content and language - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16, Premiere Cinemas and Stars & Stripes Drive-In

Annabelle Comes Home

R: For horror violence and terror - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Stuber

R: For violence and language throughout, some sexual references and brief graphic nudity - Cinemark Tinseltown, Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Secret Life of Pets 2

PG: For some action and rude humor - Movies 16 and Premiere Cinemas

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

PG-13: For sequences of monster action, violence and destruction, and for some language - Movies 16

Rocketman

R: For language throughout, some drug use and sexual content - Movies 16

Midsommar

R: For disturbing ritualistic violence, grisly images, strong sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use and language - Movies 16

John Wick 3: Parabellum

R: For pervasive strong violence, and some language - Movies 16

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable

PG - Movies 16

Wild Rose

R: For language throughout, some sexuality and brief drug material - Alamo Drafthouse

Bad Black

Unrated - Alamo Drafthouse