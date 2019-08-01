First National built the structure in this photo at the corner of Main Street and Texas Avenue, not far from today's Lubbock National Bank building.

After its incorporation in 1909, Lubbock began an expansive period of growth, quadrupling in size by 1920, when the population first exceeded 4,000 people. Texas Technological College was established in 1923 and, by 1930, the city had three banks and more than $5 million in deposits. One of those banks was First National Bank of Lubbock.

The bank’s earliest headquarters was small. But soon after its founding, First National experienced rapid growth due to the success of its commercial customers, many of which were cotton farmers. Wanting a modern, impressive building, First National built the structure in this photo at the corner of Main Street and Texas Avenue, not far from today’s Lubbock National Bank building. Now gone, the First National headquarters was one of the first brick buildings in Lubbock.