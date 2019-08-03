Authorities warned of an active shooting situation, possibly with multiple shooters, in the area of Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

City police said at 11:03 a.m. local time that people should avoid the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards, adding that the “scene is still active.” The department said in another tweet at 11:09 a.m. that the shooter remained active.

Police tweeted at 12:11 p.m. that the scene is still active and that they have reports of multiple shooters. They advised people to continue avoiding the area as police search “a very large area” and said media staging will be provided “when [the] area is secure.”

The Post could not immediately reach El Paso police for more information.

CBS reported that a witness, Ray Holgin, heard at least 10 gunshots and saw at least two people with guns. He told CBS that he watched an elderly woman fall but was not sure if she had been shot.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wrote on Twitter that the state’s Department of Public Safety is helping law enforcement and federal officials “to bring this tragedy to the swiftest & safest possible conclusion.”

Beto O’Rourke, a former congressman from El Paso who is running for president, tweeted that news of the shooting was “heartbreaking.”

“Stay safe, El Paso,” he wrote.

Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, also tweeted that she is “utterly heartbroken” by the events and monitoring the situation with law enforcement.

Reports of a shooter disrupted a town hall that Escobar was hosting at Coronado High School, about 15 miles away from the mall.

A Facebook Live broadcast of the event showed Escobar being approached by two individuals. After a brief conversation, she told the crowd that the event would have to be cleared due to an active shooter.

She clarified that the attack was occurring at Cielo Vista rather than at the school, as people murmured.

“Sorry, sorry, sorry,” she said. “I apologize. Let’s take a deep breath. We’ve been asked by law enforcement to just send everybody home. I’m so sorry we have to end this early. Thank you all for coming. Please be safe.”