A series of suspicious hay fires outside of Whitesboro are under investigation by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. The fires have all taken place within the last few weeks.

In an emailed news release distributed Friday, the GCSO said the four fires were set between July 15-28.

Capt. Sarah Bigham said the fires have destroyed an estimated 300-400 bales, as well as a hay barn and have caused more than $100,000 in damage. No injuries have been reported, but Bigam said the succession of the fires and the involvement of the structure caused investigators to take notice.

“Our fire marshal has been out to look at these and he believes these were not started by natural causes,” Bigham said. “Sometimes with high heat, hay has a tendency to catch fire by itself, but that’s not the case in these situations.”

Crime Stoppers of North Texas has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person who started the fires. A private citizen has pledged $10,000 for similar information.

Investigators are following up on leads, and individuals who notice any suspicious activity in the area are encouraged to immediately report it to the sheriff’s office.

“Keep an eye out for people and vehicles that seem out of place,” Bigham said.

To leave a tip, call North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-8477.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.