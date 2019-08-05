Several officers were applauded by the Amarillo Police Department for its weekly Feather In Your Cap Friday recognition. Cpl. Bob West, his K9 partner Arco, Cpl. Seth Moore, Ofcrs. Shelby Avalos, Patricia Moreno, Chris Thompson, James Adams, Michael Woodard, Logan Randolph, Ben Wentz, Jeremy Strickland and Keith Quirk were all integral in solving a volatile crime.

Just after midnight Tuesday, June 4, APD officers were dispatched on a carjacking and aggravated robbery. The victim reported being beaten and struck in the head with a hammer by three women who then stole his car in the 1800 block of South Grand Street.

Avalos was in the area and observed the suspects in the victim’s car shortly after being dispatched. She began following the subjects, maintaining good communication via radio on her location and direction of travel for the other officers to back her up.

The vehicle wrecked into a fenced in area off the roadway in the 1000 block of South Highland Street. All three occupants fled on foot.

Demonstrating coordination and teamwork, these dozen officers were able to set up a perimeter around the area. Strickland gained valuable information from the victim and provided it to the officers searching for the suspects. Avalos and Moreno apprehended two of the three suspects while West, Arco and Moore searched inside the perimeter for the third. She was quickly located and taken into custody by Wentz.

Due to the outstanding response from these officers, all three suspects were taken into custody shortly after the incident occurred, preventing anyone else from being injured or attacked. This case has been presented to the Potter County District Attorney’s office.