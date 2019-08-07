Here's some good news

All we hear about are the daily shootings, robberies, thefts, etc. Time to praise and thank some courteous generous, thoughtful local Lubbock citizens.

Recently, a very nice couple, unknown to me, paid for my lunch in a nice Lubbock restaurant -- and this also happened to me several week ago at another Lubbock restaurant. I certainly did and do appreciate these great Lubbock citizens. So thanks and may God bless you.

Vera Jones, Lubbock

Children are our future

Children are the future of the word. Today's children are tomorrow's adult society. That is why it is so important that young people are given the love and guidance they need to become healthy adults in body, mind and spirit. They also need the power of prayer in the lives of everyone, especially children. And together as one almighty force, work and pray for the well-being of all children. They are too important to be ignored.

Rudy Herrera, Lubbock

Rush to judgment

As usual there is a rush to judgment because of one sentence being quoted and no more of the killer’s supposed manifesto. The full content was read on Blaze Radio. The killer states his hatred for people who are polluting the environment and causing climate problems. If honestly reported, the public would realize that this man is not a white supremacist but is a totally misguided environmentalist.

Richard Newman, Lubbock