There were a number of interesting tidbits to emerge from the City Council’s extensive work on the yearly budget – the time of year when the crunching of numbers is loud enough to attract attention from all corners of the city and the discussion turns to tax rates, personnel and fees.

The city’s fiscal year begins in October, and the council has scheduled public hearings for Aug. 27 and Sept. 4 at City Hall, which is located at 1625 13th St. It’s worth looking at some of the items highlighted in our coverage over the past weekend.

As of now, the new budget calls for a 1-cent tax rate increase, which will move the city’s rate from 54.802 cents per $100 property valuation to 55.802. This translates to an increase of approximately $15 per year on the average Lubbock home, a taxable value of $152,782 this year.

It’s important to point out, though, that home values increased more than 5 percent last year, which means a number of homeowners could see increases closer to $45 per year because of the impact of the tax rate increase and rising home values.

The increase is in support of the city’s public safety improvements project, an approximate $60 million outlay that includes building three police substations at locations around the city, a new downtown police headquarters, a new police property warehouse and a new municipal court facility. The city is on a path to decentralize the police department and move toward a model known as “community policing," which typically creates greater familiarity between law enforcement and the citizens they serve.

The city is also increasing its number of employees with the bulk of new hires to be concentrated in the police department. However, Lubbock also is looking to take the wise step of adding a director of cultural arts. The position will be funded by a local foundation and the Lubbock Economic Development/Visit Lubbock, according to our story.

The move will help Lubbock qualify for certain grants and designations that it is missing out on. For example, as Mayor Dan Pope explained, Lubbock can’t be designated a “music friendly city” despite its robust and impressive musical heritage. It’s a position the city believes would pay for itself through tourism and events.

Also important to the city’s interests is a series of improvements at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. Officials there have allocated as much as $11 million more out of an already designated $35 million to update the terminal, which was built in 1976. Renovations will include modernizing the building, modifying screening and exit points, improving plumbing and PA system and updating security and operational needs, according to our story.

The two-phase plan began last spring with roof work with the next phase to cover all remaining needs. Because the airport is self-sustaining, it does not use tax dollars, and the project will be covered through grants and bonds, and it has already been awarded $17 million in federal funding.

The mayor, council members and numerous staff members have spent long hours looking at the city’s needs and recommendations that come from various constituencies before measuring them against available resources. No budget is perfect, and there are far more moving parts to this one than the handful of items outlined above.

Work remains to be done, and the public hearings are an important part of that process. We appreciate the efforts officials have put into crafting the city’s budget and remind citizens the upcoming hearings serve as forums for voices to be heard and thoughtful opinions to be expressed.