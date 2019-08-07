1 p.m. update: A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Wednesday for several Central Texas counties, including Travis, Hays, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory is issued when a combination of extreme temperatures and high humidity create conditions that make heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke or heat exhaustion more likely, forecasters say. The weather service recommends that residents in the affected areas:

• Drink plenty of fluids

• Stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of the sun

• Check on those vulnerable to extreme heat, including the elderly and young children

Forecasters also urge those who must spend time outside to try to reschedule activities for cooler times of the day, such as early in the morning or in the evening. If you need to be outside, wear loose-fitting or light clothing and watch for signs of heat-related illnesses, including nausea, flushed skin, vomiting or dizziness.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: Hold on to your hats, Central Texas. A heat advisory will go into effect at noon because of high temperatures and high humidity, the National Weather Service said.

Heat-related illnesses will be possible in the afternoon as temperatures climb to a high near 103 degrees under mostly sunny skies and the heat index becomes as high as 112, forecasters said. A heat index combines relative humidity with air temperature to more accurately measure how hot outside will feel to your body.

The heat advisory will last until 7 p.m. for Travis, Bastrop, Williamson, Hays and Caldwell counties, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters suggest drinking lots of water, and staying inside and out of the sun. Wear loose and light clothing if you plan to be outside and make sure to check up on your family members and neighbors.

Forecasters also warned against wildfires, which are possible because of the dry conditions in the area.

To avoid causing a wildfire, don't toss cigarette butts onto the ground, avoid parking or idling your vehicle in tall, dry grass, and avoid using welding or grinding equipment in dry grass or brush areas, forecasters said.

Travis County commissioners on Tuesday banned outdoor burns in unincorporated parts of the county until Sept. 11 because of the increased fire potential. Williamson County commissioners also issued a burn ban on Tuesday that will not exceed 90 days, and Hays County commissioners reinstated a burn ban for unincorporated parts of the county.

Skies will be mostly clear at night and temperatures will stay above a low around 79 degrees, forecasters said.

A triple-digit high temperature on Wednesday will mark the third day in a row the Austin area has seen such temperatures. Monday saw a high of 100 degrees and Tuesday temperatures peaked at 102 degrees, forecasters said.

More 100-degree days are expected through the weekend, according to the weather service's extended forecast.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 101 and a heat index as high as 109. South winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 79.

Friday: Sunny and hot with a high near 104 and south-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Saturday: Sunny and hot with a high near 102. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Sunday: Sunny and hot with a high near 105. Mostly clear at night with a low around 79.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 103. Mostly clear at night with a low around 78.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot with a high near 102.