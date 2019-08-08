As area students prepare to go back to school next week, many families from around the Panhandle and surrounding regions will be out shopping in Amarillo to get the supplies the students need for the upcoming school year.

Starting today, the State of Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday gives families the chance to buy most clothing, school supplies and backpacks, which are less than $100, tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas, according to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Website. The holiday goes through midnight Sunday, Aug. 11.

Jason Harrison, executive vice president of the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce, said back to school shopping is expensive, especially for families with multiple kids in school at the same time.

“Tax Free Weekend allows families that don’t have a lot of expendable income sitting around to go out and get those tools that are necessary for their kids to get an education,” Harrison said.

Kevin Lyons, the spokesperson for the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, said 2019 marks the 20th year of the holiday for the state. The office is estimating that for the first time, more than $100 million will be saved throughout this year’s holiday.

Lyons said a significant amount of money has been saved through the 20 years of the holiday.

“Over the 20 years, including (the estimated totals for) this weekend, shoppers would have saved a combined total of $1.3 billion in state and local sales taxes.”

Kevin Carter, the president and chief executive officer of the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation, said this weekend is a great opportunity for families around the state to take advantage and save money. But it also helps businesses in another way.

“It is also a tremendous opportunity for our retailers to have shoppers in their store to buy additional items not on the tax-free list,” Carter said. “The additional sales will help make up the difference in the non-taxed sales.”

For Tax Free Weekend, Amarillo serves as the regional place to shop for many families who live in or around the Panhandle region and beyond. Harrison said a weekend like this gives families the chance to come and stay the weekend in Amarillo, eating in the city’s restaurants or attending the city’s attractions.

“They are spending time in Amarillo,” Harrison said. “Any time that we can get people to Amarillo is a good thing, not only to show off all the great things going on in Amarillo but also get people to experience (the city.)”

Visit comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/ for a full list of what items are eligible to be tax free this weekend.