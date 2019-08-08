While Texas’ new law legalizing hemp has prompted prosecutors in several counties to drop low-level marijuana cases, Bastrop County District Attorney Bryan Goertz said his office won’t be letting defendants of marijuana cases off the hook.

Confusion surrounding the prosecution of pot cases was touched off June 10 when the legislature passed House Bill 1325, which allowed for the farming and production of hemp and hemp products. Hemp and marijuana come from the same plant — cannabis sativa — but the major difference between the two products are the levels of THC, the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.

The average THC concentration of confiscated marijuana samples in 2014 was around 12%, according to the National Institutes of Health, while hemp contains just .3% THC. HB 1325 effectively changed the state’s definition of marijuana by introducing this distinction and legalizing any product of cannabis sativa with less than .3% THC.

The new distinction means that prosecutors must now test the THC concentration of marijuana to prove that it has a concentration over .3% THC. The rub: there’s virtually no way for local or state crime labs to test for this amount at this time, state officials have said.

In July, Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg announced that she was no longer prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana charges; Travis County district attorney Margaret Moore followed suit, saying she was dropping 93 pot possession cases. District attorneys in Bexar, Dallas and Tarrant counties have made similar declarations.

In a Texas Monthly survey of 93 of Texas’s 254 counties, the magazine found that urban counties were quicker to drop marijuana cases than rural ones: nine of the state’s 12 most populous counties were no longer prosecuting low-level marijuana cases. Over 60 mostly rural counties were still prosecuting low-level pot misdemeanor cases — four ounces or lower.

Goertz has decided Bastrop County will hew with its rural peers.

“Bastrop County has not become a sanctuary county for the possession of marijuana,” he said. “I will be going forward with the prosecution of marijuana in Bastrop County as far as I can go without that test.”

Instead, Goertz has instructed the county sheriff and police chiefs to keep the evidence in their evidence rooms and file case reports in his office as they normally would. The statute of limitations for misdemeanor marijuana charges is two years. If no test is made available within that time span, then the cases will expire.

“In the event that the statute of limitations runs out on these cases, which I anticipate will happen especially on these early ones, then we’ll dismiss them for lack of evidence, because we did not have a test,” Goertz said.

Officers will be free to issue misdemeanor possession charges at their discretion. They may also choose to arrest someone on a possession charge or let them go with the understanding that, if prosecutors are able to test the seized marijuana within the two-year statute of limitations, they may be arrested at a later date.

“You may not be arrested for Class A or Class B (misdemeanor) amounts, but don’t confuse that with the fact that you may be later,” Goertz said.

The Bastrop County District Attorney’s Office position on pot charges has evolved away from lock-‘em-up policies in recent decades. With first time offenders, Goertz's office will often offer deferred prosecution, in which prosecutors agree to waive a low-level charge if a defendant fulfills certain requirements. Goertz said he keep his office’s attitude toward low-level marijuana charges consistent with the county’s — and therefore a jury’s — evolving view.