In a move that likely cuts Travis County off from millions of hotel tax dollars, the Austin City Council approved raising the city's hotel tax rate early Friday morning and dedicated that future cash to expanding the Austin Convention Center.

The voted upped the city's hotel tax rate to the maximum allowed by the state. It will generate an estimated $20 million annually that would be likely used to finance a $1.2 billion expansion the Convention Center.

The unanimous vote came at about 2 a.m.

City staff added the hotel tax item to Thursday's meeting at the last minute after Travis County commissioners voted in late July pursue an election in November to collect begin hotel taxes to redevelop the county-operated Travis County Exposition Center.

However, the council likely took that option off the table with Friday's vote. Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt said she would likely halt efforts to hold a county-wide hotel tax election if Austin raised the tax. But when asked Thursday, Eckhardt said it was unclear what the county's next move will be.

At City Hall, County Commissioner Jeff Travillion said the city should think about the poorer communities in Northeast Austin that would be better served by the economic development generated by an expanded Expo Center.

"It is important for us to sit together and reason together and think about equity before plans go in place, not to wonder what happened because we didn't sit down together," Travillion said.

However, the council's decision to raise tax rate basically cuts Travis County off from hotel tax revenue generated inside Austin's city limits, where the largest and most expensive hotels in the county are located.

Eckhardt had hoped the city would pay off debt from a previous Convention Center expansion by 2021, which would free the county up to begin collecting a 2-cent hotel tax to redevelop the Expo Center. That could still happen, but the city is slated to hold that debt until 2029.

Austin voters approved a 2-cent tax on hotel room bookings in 1998. That money was dedicated to the expansion of the Austin Convention Center that began in 2002.

Eckhardt had also hoped the city would let the county go after the hotel tax and give the county the Expo Center property in exchange for the Palm School, which the city has shown interest in purchasing and preserving.

However, with the city showing that it will continue to collect hotel taxes that could have been made available to the county, the proposed swap appears to be on life support. Council members did add amendments to the ordinance calling on the city to study expanding the Expo Center and paying off Convention Center debt early.

As the meeting extended further into Friday morning, the council also set an election for November on to propositions that originated on petitions.

Proposition A will be on an ordinance that would require elections to be held anytime the city leases city-owned land to a private company. Proposition B would reallocate how hotel occupancy taxes are spent and require voter approval for any major renovation or redevelopment of the Convention Center.

The votes came near the end of the council's first meeting since June. The meeting was wild at times, with a total of 12 people arrested throughout the day for on charges of disrupting a public meeting and one woman arrested on a charge of assault by contact, according to police.