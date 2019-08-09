Response to gun editorial

I would like to add something to the editorial, "We are ......?" I bet some of the major contributors are recent UT journalism grads with Bernie and Beto bumper stickers on their Prius. ...."When assault-style weapons and high-capacity mags ........." This is not a new or recent invention. I offer a brief history. The AK47 was invented by Kalashnikov in "surprise" 1947 (it is a true machine gun) and was quickly followed by semi-auto variants such as the one used by the idiot in El Paso. Thus it is not a sudden event as these weapons have been around for over 70 years.

About 10 years after the AK, Eugene Stoner invented the AR10 that begat the AR15 that begat the M16 ( again a true machine gun). So the AR15 that has been used in many mass shootings has been around for over 60 years. As a side note AR stands for Armalite and not Assault Rifle.

So what is true as opposed to the AA-Statesman opinion is that in the last 20 years these weapons have been used in mass shootings, but availability of firearms is not the reason. If availability was the answer, these shootings should have been going on since the 1950s. The question becomes why? The only thing happening by making the gun the issue instead of the shooter is the prevention of a real solution to the problem.

The expired Assault Weapons ban proved that when it ended after 10 years that the law had no effect on crime with long guns. I believe the federal government produced a report saying as much.

Now if politicians and editorial writers really wished to solve the problem, they should start with a clean sheet of paper and stop going back to things that have not worked.

Bob Roland, Amarillo