Fresh Fire Fellowship hosts prophetic ministry

Fresh Fire Fellowship, 3602 Frankford Ave., will host a prophetic weekend with Mickey and Sandie Freed of Sandie Freed Ministries Aug. 16-18, starting at 6 p.m. nightly.

Sandie Freed is the co-Senior Pastor of Lifegate Church International, a racially and culturally diverse ministry in Hurst. She is the founder and director of Lifegate Leadership Institute where saints (in active ministry and also the marketplace) are trained and equipped to be effective ministers for the Kingdom of God. She has also pioneered the School of the Prophetic Ministry since 1988 in the Texas region.

She has authored 14 books and various articles for magazines such as Charisma and The Voice and has been on numerous radio programs as well as television interviews.

For more information, visit www.freshfirefellowship.com or call (806) 792-3229.

Church on the Rock hosts men's tailgate event

Church on the Rock Lubbock is hosting its third annual Ignite Men's Tailgate at the South Campus, 10503 Slide Road, on Friday, Aug. 16.

Food will be served starting at at 6:30 p.m. In addition there will be fellowship, door prizes, worship, and an encouraging word from Pastor Eric von Atzigen.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Tickets for the event are $20 each and are available for purchase online at cotrlubbock.brushfire.com

For more information, call the church at (806) 798-7990 or visit www.cotrlubbock.com

Oakwood UMC offers Bible school

Oakwood United Methodist Church, 2215 58th St., will offer a one-day Bible school from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at the church.

Children ages 3 years to entering sixth grade this fall are welcome to come and learn about the "Fruits of the Spirit."

Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. the day of the school.

For more information, call (806) 792-3321.

New Hope hosts Pastor Appreciation

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 2002 Birch Ave., will celebrate three years of service by Pastor Larry L. Polk at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, with a Pastor Appreciation Day.

The theme of the celebration is "The Subject of the Preacher's Ministry." Scripture reading is I Corinthians 2:1-5.

Special guest will be Pastor Solomon Fields with Saint John Baptist Church of Lubbock.

The public is welcome to attend.

Broadway Church of Christ hosting SOS

Broadway Church of Christ, 1924 Broadway, is hosting SOS: Sing Out Sunday from 10:24 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Aug. 18.

This special morning of praise and worship will feature nine different worship leaders plus a worship team and a congregation full of enthusiastic singers.

The public is welcome to attend.

Praise Center hosts event

Praise Center Ministries, 3201 E. Fourth St., presents 20/20 Revelation at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The evening will feature music, fellowship and special speaker minister Jerome Howers.

For more information, call the church (806) 407-9044.

Raffle raises funds for coats

Knights of Columbus 13804 from Lubbock's Saint Elizabeth Parish will raffle a Texas Tech football helmet signed by Patrick Mahomes II to help raise funds for the annual Coats for Kids drive.

Tickets for this raffle are $5 each. The drawing will be held on Oct. 3.

The Coats for Kids initiative has provided more than 230,000 coats for children since 2009.

Tickets may be purchased from any Knights member, or by calling the church office at (906) 762-5225.

Broadway Church of Christ hosts Brisket and Bluegrass

Broadway Church of Christ, 1924 Broadway, is hosting Brisket and Bluegrass from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

This will be an evening of food, fun and music.

The brisket line starts at 5:30 p.m. and the music starts at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend this family-friendly event.

Featured entertainment will be The Family Sowell, an award-winning, first generation bluegrass band based in Knoxville, Tennessee. They perform a variety of bluegrass and acoustic music ranging from traditional to mainstream to Gospel across the country and in Eastern Europe. They feature beautiful family harmony, driving instrumentals, and heartfelt new originals.

Texas Tech and Lubbock Christian University students can take a break from moving in and come out to Christ in Action at 2406 Broadway.

For more information, call the church at (806) 763-0464 or visit www.bwaychurch.org

First Assembly of God hosts conference

First Assembly of God Church, 3801 98th St., is hosting a WTD-Men's Fuel Conference Aug. 23 and 24.

Glen Beaver, district superintendent, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Nelson Gonzalez, assistant superintendent, will speak at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Cost of the conference is $50 at the door.

For more information, contact the church at (806) 783-0800.

Church offers grief support group

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 10805 Indiana Ave., is hosting GriefShare, a grief support group, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 through Nov. 21.

GriefShare is a weekly seminar and support group designed to help individuals rebuild their lives after losing a loved one. The group is led by those who have experienced grief and want to help others through the process ahead.

Participants can join the group at any time.

For more information or to sign up, call Sybille Neuber at (806) 392-3960.

Living Waters hosting conference, celebration

Living Waters, a nondenominational church, is hosting its one-year anniversary celebration and conference on Aug. 24 and 25, at 4315 Ironton Ave.

There will be a time of worship, conference sessions, meals, and activities for the whole family.

For more information, call (929) 390-1806 or visit www.livingwaterslbk.org

Southcrest Baptist hosts women's expo

Southcrest Baptist Church is hosting the Southcrest Women's Expo 2019 from 6-8:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, at the church, 3801 S. Loop 289.

Participants will have an opportunity sign up for Bible studies, special events, connection groups and more.

Tickets are $5 each and include dinner. Purchase tickets online at: https://scbcltx.infellowship.com/Forms/425227 or at the pastoral office or in the welcome center.

For more information, call the church at (806) 797-9000.

Trinity Fellowship hosts worship night

Trinity Fellowship Lubbock is hosting a worship night at 6 p.m. on Aug. 25 at the Cactus Theater, 1812 Buddy Holly Ave.

This will be time set apart for extended worship and encounter with God.

Trinity church is located at 10326 Upland Ave. For more information on this event, call (806) 507-9011 or visit http://tfc.org/lubbock

'God's Not Dead' presentation comes to Texas Tech

Michael Guillen, PhD., and Rice Broocks, Ph.D., will present "God's Not Dead," factual and scientific evidence for the existence of God at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway.

Guillen is an Emmy-winning journalist, serving as science editor for ABC News for 14 years. He taught physics at Harvard University for almost a decade and holds a PhD in physics, mathematics and astronomy from Cornell University.

Broocks is the author of the book "God's Not Dead," that inspired the movie series. He travels to university campuses around the world conducting this dynamic presentation exploring the evidence for God's existence and the hope this brings to peoples' lives.

For more information, visit http://www.michaelguillen.com

Not So Silent Night collects for charity

Knights of Columbus Council 8097 will host a "Not So Silent Night" dance and donation drive from 8 p.m. to midnight on Aug. 31, at the K of C Hall, 1619 Erskine.

The event will help with donations for Catholic Charities and help families in need in the community.

Admission for women is a new toy for a child or teen. Admission for men is five items of non-perishable food.

Food items will go to the food pantry and the toys will help with the Giving Tree in December.

DJ for the dance will be Jammin' Jr. Lucero.

Transformation Church hosting conference

Transformation Church of Lubbock is hosting Transformation Conference 2019 from 7-10 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, Oct. 3-6, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center, 1501 Mac Davis Lane.

Special guests will be Graham Cooke and Tracy Harris. Lead pastor is Gary Delay.

Cooke is a renowned speaker and the author of more than 20 books including "Crafted Prayer," "The Nature of God," "Approaching The Heart of Prophecy," "Prophetic Wisdom," "The Language of Promise" and much more.

No registration is required for the conference. An offering will be taken each night. Childcare is provided in the evening for children ages 3 months to 3 years.

This year, there will be a luncheon with any pastoral staff from churches across the area. If you are part of the pastoral staff of your church, or know of someone that is, we would love for you to join us. This free luncheon is designed specifically to talk about how to reach this generation with Graham Cooke. Registration is required for the luncheon.

For more information, visit website www.tclbk.com

