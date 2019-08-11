25 years ago:

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - A feminist Bangladeshi writer under a death threat from Islamic extremists fled Wednesday to Sweden and went into hiding.

50 years ago:

NEW YORK - Clerical and cargo employees returned to work Tuesday at Pan American World Airways after voting to approve a new three-year contract and end a four-day nationwide strike.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Declaring that military men have shown "unjustified" opposition to use of surplus materials for civilian production, Chairman Mead (D-NY) announced today a Senate war investigating committee inquiry to determine whether a scarcity of war materials exists.

100 years ago:

