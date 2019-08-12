National Fleet Tracking, a leading provider of GPS and RFID transportation solutions, announced that Glen Rose ISD is now using the NFT BusView and StudentView platforms.

According to Tommy Corcoran, assistant superintendent at Glen Rose ISD, the district uses the software to monitor bus location, speed and driver behavior.

“Our focus is on safety, from keeping parents informed, to reducing child exposure to weather and traffic, to monitoring buses during transit, we want to ensure we’re doing everything possible to keep kids safe,” Corcoran said.

Knowledge of student location is critical for Glen Rose ISD to ensure that all students board the proper bus and arrive at the proper location. They use NFT’s StudentView feature to ensure 100% accountability for all students being transported on district buses.

“We wanted a solution that lets us know where each student is in real-time and to make sure each student gets on the correct bus and off at the correct location as well,” Corcoran said.

Another add-on feature included is ParentView, which enables parents to see their kid’s school bus en route and allows parents to change school buses for their kids or to parent pick-up, all online easily via a mobile phone or computer. Parents can also receive alerts on out-of-town bus trips when the bus gets within 20-miles of the school on its return.

“We’ve been in the fleet management business for almost 10 years and we have thousands of customer vehicles that we monitor and we wanted to take that experience to develop a bus management solution to reduce stress for parents, students and school administrators, while also improving student safety,” said Patrick Locke, GM, NFT.

NFT enables the Glen Rose ISD to take complete control of their school bus fleet.

"We're excited to help students experience a safer bus ride and for parents to enjoy the convenience and efficiency that BusView provides,'' Corcoran said.