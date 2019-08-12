Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, an Austin-based civil rights activist, is running for U.S. Senate, drawing a sharp contrast between herself — a “pretty damn feisty” person — and the three-term Republican senator she hopes to replace, John Cornyn — who she said “plays a gentleman.”

“Just because he says things in a nicer way (than other politicians) doesn’t make me like his policies and the outcomes any more for Texans,” she told the American-Statesman, adding that Cornyn has aligned himself with many of President Donald Trump’s policies and that Texas needs a candidate “that has the courage and guts to stand up for what they believe in.”

Tzintzún Ramirez, 37, the founder and former executive director of Jolt, which works to increase Latino participation in politics, and co-founder of the Austin-based Workers Defense Project, joins a crowded Democratic field. Already running: former congressional candidate MJ Hegar of Round Rock, state Sen. Royce West of Dallas, Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards, former U.S. Rep. Chris Bell of Houston and Sema Hernandez, who ran for U.S. Senate two years ago and won 23.7% of the vote in the Democratic primary against Beto O’Rourke.

As quick as Tzintzún Ramirez has been to blast Cornyn on a number of issues — among them, the high number of uninsured Texans and an economy that has “boomed on the backs of immigrant labor” — she said she was hesitant to run, admitting it took convincing from a handful of Democratic operatives.

“I didn’t think at first I was the right candidate to run. I’d never held office before. I’m not independently wealthy. And I owned three nice dresses,” Tzintzún Ramirez said. She also said it didn’t seem like the “personally right moment” for her since she has a 2-year-old son whom she said she’ll be taking on the campaign trail.

“I imagine his first memories will be shouting in front of crowds,” she said. “Luckily, he’s a total extrovert and loves crowds.”

Learning from Beto

Tzintzún Ramirez said she will rely on some of the strategies used by O’Rourke, who lost to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, last year by 2.6 percentage points. She’s built a campaign team with three staffers from O’Rourke’s Senate campaign and committed to using a firm that O’Rourke used last year for digital fundraising and advertising.

“Beto got closer than any other statewide candidate has in recent memory, so there’s a lot of things that they did pretty damn perfect,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.

She’s also quick to point out things that the O’Rourke campaign could have done better, including reaching out to young voters earlier in the campaign cycle. She said she plans to visit college campuses and register as many young people as possible as soon as possible and, for young people not in college, to hold community and cultural events, “my bread and butter of what I do at Jolt.”

She sounded the alarm bells after last year’s Democratic Senate primary when she wrote in an editorial in the Statesman that “I see trouble ahead for Beto O’Rourke’s campaign,” noting that the candidate had spent millions of dollars and held town halls all around the state but lost several border counties and “took serious hits” in counties with large populations of Latino voters.

“Both parties and candidates for both parties are to blame because it’s a cyclical problem. They don’t invest and talk to Latino voters. And they say Latino voters don’t come out. But Latino voters don’t come out because no one talked to them. We are not going to make that mistake,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.

Still, she emphasized that the path to victory requires the support of a “broad coalition” of voters in the state: young voters, people of color and infrequent voters.

“I don’t intend on being the Latina candidate. I intend on being the Texas progressive candidate that just happens to be Latina,” Tzintzún Ramirez said.

Democratic competition

She joins a race with no clear front-runner. West has the most political experience, having first been elected to the state Senate in 1992, but he isn't well known statewide. Cornyn took out television advertisements against West last month, signaling he appears to consider West to be his most formidable opponent at this point.

But Tzintzún Ramirez said Cornyn’s just “trying to pick his opponent versus leaving it up to the voters.” She also said that she and her Democratic opponents are all “at the same starting place.”

“All of the Democratic candidates have a lot of work to do to make themselves a household name in Texas. Many Texans are just living their lives,” she said. “The way you break through that is you let people know that ideas you have ... will actually solve the real problems that they face.”

She said she plans to make health care, climate change and immigration the focal points of her campaign.