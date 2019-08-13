The House General Investigating Committee voted unanimously and without public discussion Monday to ask the Texas Rangers to look into a June 12 meeting between House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan that has placed the future of his speakership in doubt.

The five-member committee met in open session for two minutes, met in private for almost an hour, then returned to vote 5-0 in favor of state Rep. Morgan Meyer's motion to have the Texas Rangers' Public Integrity Unit investigate the meeting.

The committee also asked the Rangers, an elite investigative division within the Department of Public Safety, to provide it with a copy of the final investigative report.

"The chairman and the members of this committee agree that it is the committee's intention in adopting the motion that any investigation should follow the facts and the evidence without regard to political considerations," said Meyer, R-Dallas, the committee chairman.

The committee includes three Republicans and two Democrats.

Sullivan, the CEO of Empower Texans, a right-wing political organization known for its acid assessment of more establishment Republicans, says Bonnen offered to trade House press credentials for writers affiliated with Sullivan's operation in exchange for Sullivan’s political apparatus holding its fire on Bonnen and his allies in the 2020 primaries.

Bonnen also asked Sullivan's organization to oppose, if it must, a designated list of 10 Republicans, Sullivan said.

Sullivan's version of the meeting lit a firestorm of controversy since he went public with it on July 25. It has led to a quick fall from grace for Bonnen, who had ended his first session as speaker amid praise for his leadership, only to see it come undone at the hands of Sullivan, the severest critic of his tenure as speaker.

At session's end, Bonnen vehemently denounced Empower Texans, saying, "you are not respecting this institution if you are chasing their wants and their desires." He also issued a stern warning that he would seek reprisals against any incumbent member of the Texas House who campaigned against any other House member, regardless of party.

After Bonnen denied any deal was proffered at the meeting — which also included Rep. Dustin Burrows of Lubbock, chairman of the House Republican Caucus — Sullivan revealed that he had surreptitiously recorded the meeting.

Sullivan then let a number of Republican legislators, party officials and operatives listen to it. All those who have spoken publicly have said that it supports Sullivan's version of events.

Compounding the potential political damage for Bonnen, according to those who have listened to the recording, was his blunt and acerbic assessment of fellow legislators, Democratic and Republicans. As he wrote members last week in an emailed apology, "You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter.”

Nonetheless, Bonnen has called for the public release of the recording, as has state Rep. Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, who leads the House Democratic Caucus.

Securing the recording will likely be among the Texas Rangers' first orders of business.

Both Bonnen and Sullivan proclaimed themselves pleased with the committee's action.

“Speaker Bonnen fully supports the committee’s decision and has complete faith in the House rules and committee process working as they are intended," said his spokeswoman, Cait Meisenheimer.

Sullivan tweeted: "While I am disappointed (Bonnen and Burrows) chose the course they did to deceive the public about our June 12 meeting, I’m glad the Texas House General Investigating Committee appears to be searching for the truth."

State Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, a senior Democratic lawmaker from Laredo who attended the hearing until it went into executive session, said Meyer's motion amounted to passing the buck.

"I’m very disappointed in Morgan Meyer's decision to shirk his responsibilities," said Raymond, noting that the committee, which has subpoena power, does not need the Texas Rangers to secure the recording.

The only other representative to attend the hearing was Michelle Beckley, a freshman Democrat from Carrollton.

Bonnen personally disparaged Beckley on the recording, calling her "vile," according to individuals who have listened to it.

After the committee went into executive session, Beckley said she thought Meyer and Rep. Matt Krause, R-Forth Worth, should recuse themselves from the investigation because they were recent recipients of campaign help from Bonnen.

The nonprofit organization Transparency Texas reported Friday that Bonnen's campaign account was the top donor to both Meyer and Krause this year in the form of a $19,890 in-kind contribution for polling on June 25.

After the committee voted to turn to the Texas Rangers, Beckley said it was probably the best move under the circumstances.

"This takes away any conflict of interest," she said.

Beckley said that despite the negative reference to her, she would like the recording to be released unredacted as evidence of "misogyny in politics."

"It's real, and I think people need to hear that there’s a reason there’s only 22% women in the state House," said Beckley, who represents one of the most competitive districts in the state heading into 2020. She defeated incumbent Rep. Ron Simmons by 1,358 votes in 2018 and is facing a likely rematch.

Democrats would gain control of the House if they can pick up nine seats. Meyer won reelection by 220 votes last fall.

Beckley said she felt the episode doomed Bonnen from returning as speaker next session. House members vote to select a speaker at the beginning of each session.

"I have talked to multiple Republicans," Beckley said. "I don’t think there is any chance he can recover from this to be speaker, regardless of what happens in the election."

"Lets look at what happened. The name calling is not the big picture here," Beckley said. "The big picture is the ethics violations, that this happened in the Capitol building, in the speaker's office, during the moratorium. How many ethics violations is that?"

Exchanging campaign money or directing expenditures in the Capitol building is a misdemeanor. There is also a moratorium on accepting contributions shortly before, during and after a legislative session, a period that extended this session from Dec. 9, 2018, through June 16, 2019. It is not clear if Bonnen's actions would violate the letter of those or any other laws.

Meanwhile, Allen West, a former Republican congressman from Florida who has relocated to Texas and is now seeking to wrest control of the Texas GOP chairmanship from James Dickey at the 2020 state convention, said Monday that Bonnen needs to go.

"I can’t work with someone who has a lack of honor, integrity and character," West said on Chris Salcedo's talk radio show on WBAP in Dallas-Fort Worth.