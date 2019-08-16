AUSTIN

Austin Energy wind contract

increases renewable sources

Austin Energy will receive up to an additional 200 megawatts of Texas wind power from an agreement with E.ON Climate and Renewables.

The City Council authorized the 12-year power purchase agreement Aug. 8. Once the project reaches commercial operation in December 2020, Austin Energy customer needs will be met with approximately 61% renewable resources, which include previously approved contracts coming on line in 2021 and 2023.

Currently, around 41% of customer needs are met with renewable resources. According to the Austin Energy Resource Generation Plan, Austin Energy’s goals are to achieve at least 55% renewable energy by 2025 and commit to 65% renewable energy by the end of 2027.

The $17 million per year utility-scale wind contract does not require Austin Energy to invest any funds in the construction, operation or maintenance of the project. The project is in cultivated croplands near four wind farms in operation near the Texas coast.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Constable group has

taco fundraiser Monday

Constable Precinct 5's "Men as Allies" will host a brisket taco sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. until sold out Monday on the first floor of the Travis County Courthouse, 1000 Guadalupe St.

Tacos will cost $3 for one or $5 for two. Cash and credit will be accepted. Constable Precinct 5 "Men as Allies" fundraisers benefit the organization for promoting and training healthy relationships.

CEDAR PARK

Railroad crossing work

to close part of RM 1431

Capital Metro will perform construction work on the railroad crossing at RM 1431 (Whitestone Boulevard) beginning at 4 a.m. Saturday and continuing through the weekend. To ensure everyone’s safety during the work, the Texas Department of Transportation will close 1431 between U.S. 183 (Bell Boulevard) and Discovery Boulevard. The road is expected to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday.

Westbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, starting at Discovery Boulevard, and will U-turn to provide access to businesses; all other traffic will be detoured. Significant travel delays are expected, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

Major improvement projects along the 32-mile MetroRail line include implementing a federally mandated Positive Train Control system to ensure the long-term safety of the service.

The city of Cedar Park will share updates on its website, cedarparktexas.gov, and social media.

ROUND ROCK

Safe Baby Academy

takes place Sunday

A Safe Baby Academy will be offered from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, 2400 Round Rock Ave.

The class will teach car seat safety, infant CPR, home safety, water safety and safe sleep practices.

To register: 512-972-7233.

SAN MARCOS

School immunizations

offered for free next week

The Hays County Local Health Department and Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic will offer free back-to-school vaccinations for eligible children from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Aug. 23 at the department, 401 Broadway St.

Children who qualify for the vaccinations must be 18 years old or younger and be uninsured, underinsured, on Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program. Children covered by insurance are welcome to attend but are not eligible for free vaccinations.

A kick-off event will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Children can receive immunizations, play free games, have snacks, earn prizes from local businesses and visit a bookmobile provided by Community Action Inc. of Central Texas. Parents can take photos of their children with emergency vehicles and visit with organizations that will discuss services they provide to the community.

For information: 512-393-5520.

WEST AUSTIN

55 Plus Seminar

on 'liquidating stuff'

The 55 Plus Seminar Series will present "Liquidating the Extra 'Stuff'" from 10:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Laura Bush Community Library, 9411 Bee Caves Road.

Cyndi Cummings, of the Austin Senior Resource Alliance, will answer questions and discuss how to know the value of china, crystal and glassware; how much is enough to warrant a professional estate sale; and when and how estate sales are conducted. Free.

To register: 512-937-2772; 55plusseminarseries.com.

