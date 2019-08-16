A woman died early Friday after a vehicle plowed into a tree in Southeast Austin, Austin police said.

Police said they were called at 5:08 a.m. to the crash at 3505 Montopolis Drive, near the Lower Colorado River Authority Dalchau Service Center.

Authorities said it appeared that the driver of a red Chevy Tahoe had been speeding north on Montopolis Drive and lost control of the vehicle, then struck a tree. Police said the SUV came to rest against the loading dock at the service center.

A woman passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The driver and other passengers ran away after the crash, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Police Department's vehicular homicide unit at 512-974-5576.

