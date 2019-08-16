Teachers across the nation have been using the hashtag #ClearTheList to acquire school supplies to innovate regular classrooms.

One Waxahachie Girl Scout troop is utilizing the same trend for the betterment of its members.

Girl Scout Troop 5526 leads 35 girls weekly in grades kindergarten through sixth. In an effort to expand opportunities, the troop created an Amazon wishlist to share with its supporters.

Wishlist items include pencils, crafts, music books, cookie cutters, inspirational books and more.

"Any items off of the list are much appreciated no matter if it is $10 worth of supplies or several items that total more," stated troop leader Misty Scott. "We are just thankful for any help we receive."

The items on the list will contribute toward earning badges and completing community service projects.

"In order to be the most economical that we can we compiled all the supplies they will need for at least six months into one list," Scott explained. "This way, items can be purchased in larger packages at a cheaper price. We try everything we can to help show them the value of every dollar spent."

Troop 5526 currently has nine service projects scheduled between now and Christmas.

As part of World Gratitude Day on Sept. 21, the troop will collect canned goods at Ferris Heights United Methodist Church to donate to the Little Pantry in Waxahachie.

The girls will also turn in their share of Halloween candy on Nov. 4 that will be sent to U.S. military troops overseas. Of course on National Hug a Teddy Bear Day, Nov. 7, the girls will collect and purchase new teddy bears in the two months leading up to that date to donate to a children's charity.

Kids books will be purchased and donated to the Sims children's library on March 2. The girls will donate peanut butter and jelly to the Little Pantry by Taco Casa in April.

For Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, the troop will donate money for adoption fees for local city shelters. Treats will be delivered to Waxahachie nurses on National Nurse Day and the girls will help "stamp out hunger" by making dinners to deliver to local food banks.

The Service Unit will also be hosting a recruitment event at Getzendaner Park on Thursday, Sept. 19 from 6 –8 p.m. It will be National Talk Like A Pirate Day so everything will be pirate-themed including swaps, make your own pirate flag, face painting and more.

These projects are only a glimpse into what Troop 5526 has in store for the 2019-20 year.

"We are also helping to plan a Service Unit Reverse Birthday Party this fall where all gifts donated will be new items that we can donate to the children at a local Children's Charity," Scott elaborated. " We are also going to be purchasing supplies to send to the school nurses in Waxahachie to help them better care for our students."

If you want to #ClearTheList, click here.