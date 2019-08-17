National Weather Service meteorologists are calling for the thirteenth straight day of triple digit temperatures in Central Texas, with the heat index expected to reach as high as 108 on Saturday.

Forecasters are calling for a high temperature of 104, but the humidity will make it feel hotter.

Because of the elevated temperatures, the weather service has issued an alert for the Austin area warning people to take precautions since the oppressive heat is expected to continue into Sunday and Monday, becoming worse in the afternoon. Anyone planning strenuous outdoor activities should leave them for the early morning or late evening hours, drink plenty of water and wear lightweight or light-colored clothing. The hot, dry weather and occasional breeze, could cause any fires to spread rapidly, the weather service said.

Saturday will be mostly sunny all day until the evening when it will be partly cloudy, meteorologists said. At night, temperatures are expected to drop to a low around 79 with gusty winds blowing in from the south between 10 to 15 mph and some as strong as 20 mph.

According to the extended forecast, Austin may not see a break from the triple digit temperatures for quite some time, as meteorologists are calling for more 100-plus degree days, every day through at least Friday. No rain is in the immediate forecast.

Here is a look at the days ahead:

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the day and clear skies at night; high of 104 and heat index as high as 111; low of 79 at night.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the day and clear skies at night; high of 101 and low around 78 at night.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny in the day and partly cloudy at night; high of 100 and low around 77 at night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the day and partly cloudy at night; high of 101 and low around 77 at night.