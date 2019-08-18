At approximately 11:55 p.m. Saturday night officers responded to a missing person call at 5401 56th St. (Homestead Apartments). Dora Oberbrockling, 79, has not been seen since Friday, August 16th at approximately 4:00 p.m. at her Homestead Apartment. The family stated that although Dora Oberbrockling has not been diagnosed with dementia, she has shown early signs of it. Family advised her vehicle, a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla is also missing and Dora should not be driving.

Dora is described as a white female, 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 115 lbs. She has gray & white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at the Homestead Apartments. The vehicle is a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla bearing license plate KNW5462 and is missing the front right hubcap. The rear license plat has “Miramar Florida” license plate frame.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call their local police or 911.