Round Rock Fire Chief Robert Isbell described the “heightened concern” he and his command felt as they drove toward a three-alarm fire around 7 p.m. Friday at an assisted living center.

Isbell said the first unit escalated the emergency to a second-alarm fire after seeing large plumes of black smoke rise from the Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living center. When officials learned that 12 staff members and about 55 senior citizens needed assistance out of the building, Isbell said officials notched it to a three-alarm fire.

“To say we were on edge those beginning moments would be putting it lightly,” he said.

It was the first three-alarm fire Isbell has handled in his nearly three years as Round Rock fire chief, and likely the first one the department has handled in the past decade.

“We were concerned about the mobility of residents and their ability to get out,” he said of the fire designation. “We dedicated a battalion chief just for the evacuation mission.”

The fire brought out the entire Fire Department, which worked in teams to evacuate the living center before extinguishing the fire. Their efforts ended with no loss of life, though one resident was taken to a hospital for minor respiratory issues.

While the fire remains under investigation, city staff said a mechanical malfunction with one of the air-conditioning units on the roof appears to have caused the fire.

In a statement, Spectrum Retirement Communities, which owns and operates the Enclave, said all residents were provided accommodations and that the company was working with fire officials and contractors this week to ensure the building was safe and ready for residents to move back into their apartments.

Isbell said the fire lasted only a handful of minutes and mostly stayed along a portion of the roof. Several firefighters quickly doused the fire through the attic, he said.

Because the center is a new facility, Isbell said, it was equipped with sprinklers and other fire-prevention equipment. If not for the sprinkler system’s ability to corral the fire to the roof, he said it could have spread throughout the building and likely caused injury or even death.

“It would have run through the area, and our hands would have been full in a firefight,” he said. “It would have been much more damaging.”

Isbell said the evacuees were gracious and thankful for the quick response from the Fire Department. Nearby St. John Vianney Catholic Church acted as a temporary staging area for the residents, who were taken by air-conditioned buses provided by Cap Metro and the Round Rock school district.

“They were a little bit shaken by the fire, but we were able to get them out and transferred quickly,” he said.

Spectrum Retirement said some of the residents were staying at its living center in Cedar Park, while others were staying with family and at hotels paid for by the company.

“Regardless of where they are being housed, all the residents will continue to get round-the-clock support and care from our staff,” the statement says.

Isbell commended all of the firefighters who quickly brought the residents to safety and stopped a fire that could have turned deadly.

“Seeing all that come together is like a very well run plan," he said, "where preparation meets opportunity to make sure we do our job quickly and effectively.”