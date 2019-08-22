Howard Payne University recently named Dr. Donnie Auvenshine and Dr. Gary Gramling to the positions of vice president for academic affairs and dean of the School of Christian Studies, respectively.

Upon entering his new role with the university, Dr. Auvenshine exited his longtime position as dean of the School of Christian Studies. He served in this position since 2007, also serving as dean from 1994 to 2003. He graduated with a B.A. degree from HPU in 1975, going on to earn his M.Div. and Ph.D. degrees from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. After several years of teaching, he returned to HPU in 1993 to join the School of Christian Studies faculty.

Dr. Auvenshine and his wife, Sande, have been married for more than 40 years and have three grown children.

In addition to serving in a new capacity as dean of the School of Christian Studies, Dr. Gramling continues to serve as director of Christian studies graduate programs and professor of Christian studies. He has been a member of the School of Christian Studies faculty since 1990. He graduated with a B.A. degree from HPU in 1981, earning his M.Div. degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and his Ph.D. degree from Golden Gate Baptist Theological Seminary.

He and his wife, PJ, also a 1981 HPU graduate and director of admission at HPU, have been married for more than 30 years and have two grown children.

“These men bring a high level of experience and commitment to our university,” said Dr. Cory Hines, HPU president. “They have been key influences to many students and others during their time at HPU. I look forward to how God will continue to use them as they serve our university in new roles.”