One man was arrested and two others will face charges after Sherman Police seized more than 100 grams of methamphetamine and heroin Wednesday.

In an emailed news release, the department said the arrest and seizure was set in motion at noon Wednesday as Sherman Police detectives conducted narcotics-related surveillance at an unnamed area motel. Officials noted the departure of a vehicle and two occupants from the motel and eventually stopped the driver in the 6500 block. S. U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

“During the traffic stop, one of the Grayson County Sheriff’s K-9 (units) arrived and alerted to an odor of narcotics,” the release read. “Inside the vehicle, officers and detectives located 108 grams of methamphetamine and 28 grams of heroin.”

Passenger Coty Pipkin, 29, of Frisco, was arrested on two counts of possession of a controlled substance and on two outstanding warrants. The driver of the vehicle was not arrested but is expected to face charges.

Amid the search and arrest, officers attempted to stop another vehicle at that location, but the driver fled from police. The vehicle was eventually spotted in the 800 block of East King Street and the driver was eventually found to be in possession of one gram of meth. The man is expected to be charged for possession of a controlled substance and evading in a motor vehicle.

No other information was immediately available Thursday evening.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.