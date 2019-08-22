Development of Sherman’s second QuikTrip location hit a hurdle Tuesday afternoon when the Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission denied a signage request for the development. The commission unanimously voted to deny the request amid concerns of large size of the sign.

The signage would be for the chain’s second store, located at the intersection of FM 1417 and U.S. Highway 75 in south Sherman. The gas station chain opened its first location in Sherman in late 2018 at the intersection of FM 691 and U.S. Highway 75 near the city’s border with Denison.

“I can understand wanting a large sign for QuikTrip, but I can’t understand wanting that many tenants on one sign,” P&Z Chair Clay Mahone said.

Representatives for QuikTrip requested an exception from city ordinance to build a 60-foot, 1,668 square-foot sign 32 feet from the south Highway 75 property line and a separate 8.6-foot monument sign along the FM1417 frontage.

“We are excited for our second site here in the city of Sherman,” QuikTrip representative John Pimentel said. “The one on the north side is doing well and that has led us to look south.”

The primary sign would be slightly shorter than the signage for the first store, but would be significantly wider and designed for multiple tenants. By comparison, the sign at FM 691 is about 405 square feet.

Pimentel said the size of the sign was in part due to the location and a need to be visible to highway traffic. With the recent reconfiguration of the intersection’s ramps at the intersection, it can be difficult to see developments at the intersection from both directions, he said.

Members of the commission compared the size of the sign to other signage throughout the city and noted none came remotely near the size of what QuikTrip was proposing. As an example, Scott Shadden, director of development services, said many of the signs at Sherman Town Center are around 400 square feet, with the largest coming in at about 800 square feet.

“When you look at Schulman’s (Movie Bowl Grille) for instance, which is just across the highway , it is a pretty tall, multi-tenant sign but not near this square footage,” Mahone said.

Pimentel said the sign would likely be used for multiple tenants but said none have committed to being on the sign and it is currently in negotiations with McDonald’s, who also plan to open their second Sherman location at FM 1417.

Members of the commission questioned if other businesses would want to be on a sign on someone else’s property instead of a sign maintained and managed by the Sherman Crossroads development.

“I think if a developer was in control, he would be requesting this for his development, and that would probably make more sense,” Mahone said.

The request saw opposition from neighboring properties who felt that the ordinance guidelines should be maintained. Andy Olmstead, who owns the Shell Station across FM 1417 from the proposed QuikTrip, said he was required to put in a 50-foot sign at his location years ago. While he admitted that visibility is an issue, he said he doesn’t see the gas station needing a multi-tenant sign to itself.

With this denial, the applicant will need to wait one year before refiling the request. QuikTrip can still move forward if it proposes a sign that is allowed under the city ordinance or modifies the design and resubmits it to P&Z.

This marks the second request for signage near the intersection that has been denied since July. Last month, representatives with Trusted ER requested a variance to build a 50-foot sign just north of the QuikTrip location. The commission cited fears of setting a precedent for individual signs in a heavy growth corridor for the city in their reasons for denial.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter. He can be reached at MHutchins@HeraldDemocrat.com.