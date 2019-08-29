A divided Manor school board on Wednesday voted to keep the district's embattled superintendent, who has been the subject of closed-door meetings for months.

The board voted 4-3 to have Manor Superintendent Royce Avery continue his contract through June. The decision comes at a time when the Texas Education Agency is reviewing complaints after some district officials alleged the school board president conspired with two employees and other board members to discredit and oust Avery.

The board also voted on a motion to suspend him without pay until the end of his contract, which failed 3-4.

Avery said Wednesday he was "very pleased to have an opportunity" to continue leading the school district. He had announced at a previous board meeting that he would retire at the end of the school year, but later said he had a change of heart and would stay on if the board decided to keep him.

Several parents and school district employees mentioned at the meeting that Avery brought the Manor school district's grade up to a B on a statewide rating system after the district received a D the previous year.

"We have plenty of work to do," Avery said Wednesday. "We're striving to get an A, so that's going to be the focal point of all my staff and myself, to move in that direction. My job is to do the best I can do every day for kids. ... The hope is that everything will come together. The support that we need from the community and board, as a whole, would be beneficial to help us strive to getting that A."

Board members Sam Samaripa Jr., Temeika Thomas, Janie Serna and Monique Celedon voted for Avery to continue his contract. Board President Elmer Fischer Jr. and board members Ana Cortez and Johnny Velasco voted to suspend him without pay.

Just before Celedon voted for Avery to continue as superintendent, she said she was "tired of the fighting that's going on in our district" and wanted "us to be together as a community."

"I came in here undecided," Celedon said. "I want the community to know I do support Dr. Avery and all he’s done for the district."

As of Wednesday night, 111 people had signed a change.org petition calling on the board to extend Avery's contract, and the board's vote to keep him on was met with applause from some of the people who came to watch the meeting. Before the board vote, four people spoke at Wednesday's meeting in favor of keeping Avery on.

The board has held 10 previous meetings since March about Avery's performance, his contract and two grievances made against him by two employees.

In one grievance against the superintendent, the district’s fine arts director alleged that Avery falsely accused him of sexual misconduct. In a second grievance, a school administrator alleged that Avery asked him to change some expenditure data.

The school board hired an outside investigator to review the grievances, but the outcome of those investigations has not been made public.

Some of Avery's supporters saw the grievances as an effort to oust him and three district officials filed complaints with the TEA asking the state agency to intervene. The complaints filed with the TEA allege, among other things, that the board president violated board policies and state laws, conspired with two employees and other board members to discredit the superintendent and violated the Open Meetings Act by “discussing and agreeing to fire the superintendent while away from board meetings.”

In a notice to the district dated Aug. 14, TEA informed the district that its special investigative unit is reviewing the claims. While the letter says the agency is focusing on allegations of an Open Meetings Act violation and that the board president unilaterally approved expenses, it also instructs district officials to submit various documents, including the grievances made against the superintendent.

One of those who urged the board Wednesday to keep Avery on was Daniel Vera, who was up until recently the school district's executive director of human resources. He now serves as assistant superintendent for operations; district staff said the move was unrelated to the investigation into Avery.

Vera received the grievance about the expenditure data and participated in the investigation into Avery.

Parent Lian Stutsman also spoke Wednesday and asked the board not to terminate Avery.

"Let's disagree with respect and have laser focus on the children of this community who are the future of our country," Stutsman said. "Let us be a good example of how to do hard things and stay the course. Extend Dr. Avery's contract and let us finish our climb to an A rating."