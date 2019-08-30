Austin's mayor expressed support this week for a city staff plan that would restrict where homeless people can camp.

City staffers identified several ways the City Council could bar homeless people from sleeping in such places as sidewalks, high-traffic areas, flood zones and other dangerous places, according to a memo from Assistant City Manager Rodney Gonzales released Friday. The recommendations come after the City Council rescinded city prohibitions on sitting or sleeping in public earlier this summer.



Mayor Steve Adler said he hopes the council can take up the matter by mid-September.

"We have to start identifying places where we don't want people camping and sitting and lying because they're not the best and safest places for people to be," Adler said Thursday at a panel discussion on homelessness.

When Adler and council members decided in June to repeal the ordinance that prohibited camping by homeless people, they indicated they might further refine the laws in the future based on feedback from staff and the community.

Similar to how the city has restricted people from parking electric scooters and bikes on sidewalks because they obstruct pedestrian traffic, the memo says it also could restrict people from setting up camps in some places for the same reason. The document also points to a sidewalk policy used in Berkeley, Calif., that limits people from occupying more than a 9-square-foot space.

The memo says council members also could ban homeless camps in high-traffic areas because of pollutants' possible negative health effects and the risk of pedestrians being hit by moving vehicles, citing a 2018 Austin report that showed people experiencing homelessness are at higher danger of being struck and killed by a vehicle.

The memo also tells council members that they could ban camping in culverts and under bridges where flash flooding is a concern.

Craig L. Mayes, 58, died May 8 after floodwaters swept him away. Mayes was homeless and was bathing in Shoal Creek at the time, Austin police have said.

The latest recommendations come after the City Council has faced significant backlash about its June vote to repeal several ordinances related to homelessness, including a panhandling ban, a no-sit/no-lie ordinance and the camping ordinance — decisions strongly supported by some and vehemently opposed by others. Some police officers have expressed frustration over the decision, and Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to overturn the new Austin policies.

The mayor and council members have since hosted sometimes heated public forums to discuss the issue with the community. They also have met with the Downtown Austin Alliance and the Greater Austin Crime Commission to determine whether and how to adjust the ordinances.

The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition, or ECHO, counted 2,255 people who were homeless last spring in Austin, up 5% from 2018.

"In a city of a million people and in a region of 2 million people, this is something we should be able to do something about," Adler said Thursday during a panel on homelessness hosted by the LBJ School of Public Affairs. "What we know for sure is that if we don't do something about it now, it is a challenge that will grow."

Previous city staff memos, including one released Aug. 5 and another on Aug. 15, addressed other possible proposals, including setting up designated areas where people can camp — a recommendation that staffers ultimately advised against because they said creating those spaces would tax city resources better spent on housing homeless people.

"The focus will continue to be on Housing First and the deployment of actions targeted toward rapid re-housing, emergency shelters, low-barrier housing-focused shelter, and permanent supportive housing," the Aug. 15 memo says.

On the day City Council members voted to repeal the local ordinances, they also approved an $8.6 million purchase of property off Ben White Boulevard at Bannister Lane in South Austin to become a "housing-focused" shelter, with the goal of finding permanent housing for homeless people once they arrive there.

The latest memo says staffers are still looking into ways to give homeless people safe places to store clothing and other possessions.

Thursday's panel at the LBJ Presidential Library was made up of Adler, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and representatives from homeless advocate groups, the Downtown Austin Alliance and the LBJ School of Public Affairs.

Bill Brice, vice president of investor relations with the Downtown Austin Alliance, said one of the most critical things the city needs to do immediately is establish temporary shelters while more shelters open. Manley agreed that temporary shelters would be helpful.

"We need a place to take those individuals who are sitting, lying and camping in that public space," Manley said. "The thought is that we can't tell people where they can't be until we tell people where they can be."

Chris Harris, an Austin activist who helped spearhead the campaign to eliminate the camping ordinance, got the most emphatic reaction from the audience that night — from applause to laughter to shouting — when he pointed out that "people who are camping in your neighborhood are your neighbors too."

"I know a lot of people are feeling victimized by people camping in their neighborhoods," Harris said. "But almost every one of those people would switch places with you if they could."