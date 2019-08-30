One of the sad realities of the world today is the existence of human trafficking, and one of the biggest mistakes the people of Amarillo and the Panhandle can make is to think it doesn’t exist in this part of Texas. The truth is very different.

While much has been written and reported on in terms of children and adults being forced into the sex trade, another type also has a foothold in Texas – labor trafficking, which is defined by the state attorney general’s website as, “trafficking adults or children under 18 for labor by force, fraud, or coercion into industries, such as agriculture, food service, manufacturing, domestic servitude or hospitality.”

Putting a sizable dent in West Texas labor trafficking operations will be the priority of a pilot program in which Potter County will be one of only two Texas counties to participate. The program, under the auspices of the Howard G. Buffett Foundation and the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State, will expand manpower in the district attorney’s office to focus specifically on trafficking in the agricultural sector.

“It is a three-year program,” District Attorney Randall Sims said during a presentation to the commissioners court earlier this week. “We kind of got hand-picked for this, and we are honored.”

Commissioners voted unanimously to support the initiative throughout its three-year run, after which Sims indicted his office would reapply for consideration. According to figures on the attorney general’s website, some 234,000 people in Texas are victims of labor trafficking at any given time.

One of the myths of trafficking, according to the attorney general’s site, is trafficking simply doesn’t happen in towns across West Texas, but statistics indicate it takes place in communities of all sizes in all parts of the state.

Locally, the program means the addition of one prosecutor and one investigator to the office. Hidalgo County in far south Texas, another region with huge and varied agricultural interests, is the other county participating.

Here in West Texas, Sims’ office will be charged with covering a 56-county area that equates to about 20 percent of the state. Needless, to say it’s a huge and vital undertaking.

Forced labor is a modern form of slavery, according to the Institute’s website, and a fundamental violation of human rights. The victims of labor trafficking, for example, can be found in factories, on farms and at construction sites among other workplaces. The attorney general’s website lists a number of red flags that indicate labor trafficking might be taking place:

Third-party control of schedules and social interactions; evidence of violence such as bruises, swelling, scarring; working excessively long or unusual hours; living where the individual works; living in an area that is not zoned for residential; being transported to and from work by the employer; housing, food and hygiene products all supplied by the employer; not being paid on a regular schedule; being recruited through false promises related to citizenship or working conditions; the inability to speak English; the holding of ID documents and money by a third party; and chronic pain and exhaustion.

“We’re excited to be a part of this project,” Sims said in our story.

And we’re excited to see Potter County included and look forward to the district attorney’s office doing its part to eradicate the scourge of labor trafficking in Texas.