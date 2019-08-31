The Sod Poodles were victorious by a final score of 15-6 in front of 6, 812 at Hodgetown in the series opener against the Travelers.

Kyle Overstreet led the Sod Poodles offensively batting 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Soddies starter Sam Williams made his first professional start Friday night, tossing three innings where he allowed three runs on four hits. Williams struck out seven of his thirteen batters faced while right-hander Carlos Belen notched his second win. The Sod Poodles still remain one game up on the Midland RockHounds in the Texas League second-half South Division standings with three games to go in the regular season.

Arkansas struck first Friday night when they scored three runs on three hits in the first inning. Donnie Walton and Jarred Kelenic hit back-to-back singles to start the ballgame and then Evan White hit a three-run home run to left-center field to take the early 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning, Amarillo answered back with three runs of their own to knot the ballgame up at 3-3. Owen Miller walked to start the inning followed by a Luis Torrens single to left field. Hudson Potts then singled to left field to left field to load the bases. Kyle Overstreet hit a third consecutive single to score Miller and keep the bases loaded. Ruddy Giron then grounded into a fielder’s choice which scored Torrens and moved Potts to third base. The final run of the inning came when Ricardo Sanchez balked which scored Potts from third base.

Amarillo tacked on five runs in the third inning to take the 8-3 lead. Ivan Castillo started the inning with bunt single down the third baseline and advanced to second base via a pickoff error. Edward Olivares singled to center field advancing Castillo to third base. Miller followed the Olivares single with an RBI single through the hole at second base. Torrens followed with an RBI single to right field and moved up to second base via a throwing error. A Potts sacrifice fly scored Miller. Giron finished the inning with a two-run home run to left field.

The Travelers cut the Amarillo lead to 8-4 in the fourth inning. Jordan Cowan started the inning with a single through the hole at shortstop and then stole second base. Cowan advanced to third base on a Luis Liberato ground out. Nick Zammarelli hit an RBI single to right-center field to score Cowan.

In the fifth inning, Arkansas narrowed the Amarillo when White hit a solo home run to left field to make the score 8-5.

The Sod Poodles extended their lead in the sixth inning by plating three runs on three hits. After a Giron ground out to start the inning, Buddy Reed belted a solo home run to left field. Trammell followed with a double to left-center field and moved up to third base on a Castillo ground out. Olivares then crushed a two-run home run to left field to give the Sod Poodles the 11-5.

Amarillo added four insurance runs in the eighth inning to push to the lead to 15-5. Trammell started off the inning with a solo home run to center field. Castillo worked a walk and advanced to second on a Miller single to center field. Torrens was then hit by a pitch loading the bases. Two batters later, Kyle Overstreet roped a three-run RBI double to right-center field but was thrown out stretching the double into a triple.

Arkansas plated one run in the ninth inning via a Nick Thurman solo home run to right field before closer David Bednar finished off an otherwise unscathed frame.

The Sod Poodles continue their last regular-season series Saturday against the Arkansas Travelers. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles continue their final regular-season homestand with game two against the Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate, the Arkansas Travelers, Saturday in downtown Amarillo.

Career First: In his first professional start and second appearance at the Double-A level, Sam Williams allowed three runs and three hits early on, but settled in quickly, allowing just one hit after with seven strikeouts over three total innings of work.

Hits For All: Friday night marked the fourth time during the 2019 season where every Sod Poodles player collected a hit. It was the first time since July 4 against Frisco. They have met the feat every month since May.

Five Spot: The five spot for Amarillo Friday night in the third inning marked the 9th time the team met the feat. It was the first time since 7/19 versus Northwest Arkansas.