The U.S. Senate recently confirmed Matthew Kacsmaryk to the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas. The good people of Amarillo will be well served by the newest member of their community.

For readers interested in the truth, few people are more qualified to fulfill a lifetime appointment to the federal bench or are more deeply committed to the principles of the Constitution than Judge Kacsmaryk.

He attended Abilene Christian University and The University of Texas School of Law, where he served as editor of the Texas Review of Law and Politics. Kacsmaryk began his legal career as an associate in the Dallas office of Baker Botts L.L.P., one of the oldest and most prestigious Texas-based law firms.

He went on to serve in the Department of Justice as an Assistant United States Attorney (AUSA) for the Northern District of Texas, winning an award for excellence from then Attorney General Eric Holder. One of his most important and high-profile cases as AUSA – the prosecution and conviction of terrorist Khalid Aldawsari took place in the courtroom in Amarillo where he will now preside.

He taught as an Adjunct Lecturer on Free Speech and the First Amendment at Southern Methodist University, and co-founded the Federalist Society’s Forth Worth chapter.

In 2014, Kacsmaryk joined First Liberty Institute to defend religious freedom full time. Kacsmaryk’s clients included Catholic, Jewish, Protestant, Muslim, and Native American faiths, ministries, and schools. He is widely regarded as an expert on conscience rights, having written on the subject for leading journals, including First Things and Public Discourse.

His former colleagues are thrilled for Matthew and his family who have endured with humility and patience through two years of attempted character assassination by media outlets and other special interest groups. Even when the attacks on him during his confirmation hearing brought at least one of his children to tears, Matthew did not respond in kind, demonstrating the character and temperament we should seek in all judicial nominees.

Hopefully, the antics of some in the U.S. Senate and the press will not dissuade other men and women of principle and faith from entering public service. Fealty to the Constitution and to the tenets of one’s faith are not mutually exclusive.

By voting to confirm Kacsmaryk to the federal judiciary, the U.S. Senate sent a clear message that people of faith need not abandon their deepest convictions when they take their oath of office. In fact, their faith binds them on a deeper level to the solemn responsibility of governing. I know it will for Judge Kacsmaryk. Those of us who know him well understand that our loss is Amarillo’s gain.

Lathan Watts is Director of Legal Communications for First Liberty Institute, the nation’s largest non-profit law firm and think tank exclusively dedicated to preserving religious liberty for all Americans, and a Regional Fellow of National Review Institute.