Time is now to beat heat

Think back a few days ago. It was hot. Record breaking hot. 103 degrees on Sunday. 109 degrees on Monday.

Did the heat change your day? No soccer, no yard work? Maybe even put off going out at all.

Maybe it was more than an inconvenience. How long can you do heavy work in that heat on a construction site? How much heat can that crop tolerate? Did the old woman down the street get her air conditioner to work again? That kind of heat just isn’t good for people and other living things.

But ya better get used to it because we are in for more record hot days ahead. The average global temperature has already gone up by almost 1.8 degrees over pre-industrial days and it's going up faster than ever. This is only part of how a changing climate is affecting us, today, where we live.

I looked at the Fourth National Climate Assessment, a report that came out in 2018, under the Trump administration, to see what is ahead. The answer depends on how we respond to the crisis now. If we work real hard to reduce emissions, we could be looking at only an extra 20 to 30 days over 100 degrees by the end of the century. If we keep doing what we’ve been doing, we may see an extra 60 days or more.

Think about that for a minute. That’s two whole months of the kind of heat we just saw for two days this week.

Are you ready for that? Are you ready to tell your kids, your grandkids that that is what we are leaving to them? Or are you ready to start looking at solutions to climate change?

Susan Gillette, Lubbock