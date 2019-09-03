25 years ago:

NEW YORK - American and Cuban negotiators recessed their talks Friday without reaching agreement in their quest for a formula to shut off the flood of Cuban rafters heading toward the United States.

50 year ago:

SAIGON - Hanoi Radio reported today that President Ho Chi Minh's condition is deteriorating and greatest efforts are being made to care for him, American monitors in Saigon reported.

75 years ago:

PLAINVIEW - Retrial of Dr. W.R. Newton of Cameron, charged with assault with intent to murder in the shooting of Dr. Roy Hunt, Littlefield physician, May 21, 1943, was set here today for Sept. 25.

100 years ago:

As much as we regretted it last week we announced that there would be no fair this fall in Lubbock County. The reason assigned being the inability of procuring a suitable place for exhibition purposes.