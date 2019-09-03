The big picture might have gotten lost between the lines of separate news accounts last week, but for those keeping track, Lubbock will add more than 700 jobs as a result of announcements by H-E-B and a half-dozen local companies.

That’s news worth celebrating.

H-E-B’s decision to enter the Lubbock market should not come as a surprise. The company has been kicking tires in the city off and on for close to 20 years, resulting in a series of hopeful rumors being denied by corporate officials.

Then came last week’s formal announcement, strategically made during a $25,000 check presentation to the South Plains Food Bank, that the company will build a 120,000-square-foot store in the southwest part of town (114th Street and Quaker) that is expected to be open for business in October 2020. The opening is also strategic as the final quarter of the year is traditionally a high-volume grocery-purchasing stretch in advance of holiday gatherings.

The store, which will include a restaurant, pharmacy, meal simple department, bakery, healthy living department and beer and wine delivery, will employ 400 people.

The news was similarly encouraging as the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance announced the creation of 323 new jobs and $14.9 million in capital investment from expansions of Lubbock operations. According to our report, Texas Pipe & Machine LLC, which is a machine shop that specializes in oil and gas tubular repair services, announced a $9 million capital investment for a new manufacturing building and plans to hire an additional 35 employees.

Local call center VXI Global Solutions is creating 200 new jobs in addition to 200 the company announced earlier this year. It’s also investing $750,000 to update its facility. SIMFLO and its pumps, parts and accessories distributor, Simmons Pump and Supply is adding 17 positions to its payroll and has plans to build an 18,000-square-foot facility – a capital investment of $2.8 million.

There was also important information from tenants at the growing Lubbock Business Park, where three businesses announced new jobs and investments. Lummus Corp., a cotton gin manufacturer, is adding 21 new employees and investing $385,000 in new equipment. Wine and spirits provider Republic National Distributing Co. is adding 10 jobs and investing $2 million in a sorting and software system, and the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts distribution center is increasing its employee count by 40.

The announcements say a lot about the current business climate in the community, especially since in most cases it is companies already established here expanding their footprint. The announcements send a strong message that the city is indeed open for business.

We welcome H-E-B to the community and look forward to seeing the company’s new store take shape. We also commend the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance for its non-stop efforts to recruit and retain businesses while also promoting the city’s outstanding business climate.

Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts involved in these types of announcements, but they are affirmation Lubbock is on the move. Local elected officials approach their jobs with a can-do attitude, looking for ways to build consensus and get things done. The local chamber of commerce is a first-class operation with a steady focus on growth and the best interests of the business community.

Outstanding public and private schools as well as institutions of higher education, a diverse and robust cultural scene and people eager to see others succeed are only a few of the other reasons for Lubbock’s continued growth.

It is always a great day to be in Lubbock – and Wednesday was another reminder.