Saturday

Sep 7, 2019 at 12:01 AM


FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES

Non-District

CLASS 6A

Wichita Falls Hirschi 38, Frenship 37, OT

CLASS 5A

Lubbock-Cooper 35, Coronado 21

Borger 33, Lubbock High 23

Palo Duro 32, Plainview 28

CLASS 4A

Shallowater 28, Levelland 20

Brownwood 70, Snyder 3

Seminole 22, Idalou 21

Estacado 30, Pampa 24

Sonora 50, Lamesa 0

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 42, Sundown 9

Denver City 48, Littlefield 14

New Deal 43, Muleshoe 12

Friona 69, Bovina 6

Tulia 29, Floydada 21

Tahoka 21, Roosevelt 20

Post 32, Forsan 0

Slaton 13, Brownfield 12

CLASS 2A

Sudan 44, New Home 6

Smyer 36, Plains 0

Lubbock Christian High 45, Hale Center 0

Olton 52, Dimmitt 40

Seagraves 25, Lockney 7

Ralls 59, Springlake-Earth 8

CLASS 1A

Crowell 84, Petersburg 48

Farwell 48, Crosbyton 0

O’Donnell 46, Whiteface 0

Spur 50, Meadow 36

Lazbuddie 50, Wilson 26

Whitharral 42, Wellman-Union 16

Ropes 52, Nazareth 40

Motley County 60, Hart 14

Kress 48, Hedley 36

Borden County 62, Westbrook 30

Amherst 43, Silverton 25

Patton Springs 39, Cotton Center 27

Fort Davis 54, Loop 28

Garden City 69, Morton 8

Ira 54, Sands 7

Jayton 70, Aspermont 38

Rankin 70, Klondike 24

Lubbock All-Saints 48, Guthrie 0

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lorenzo 42

Rule 60, Christ The King 14

OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES

Amarillo 36, Amarillo Tascosa 33

Canyon 22, Randall 7

Greenwood 35, Hereford 14

Sweetwater 48, Big Spring 27

Bushland 61, Dalhart 8

Perryton 22, Childress 14

Stinnett West Texas 32, Stratford 27

Canadian 42, Amarillo River Road 14

Panhandle 50, Memphis 7

Wellington 34, Frederick, Oklahoma, 15

Gruver 54, Sunray 0

Vega 61, Boys Ranch 0

Hamlin 44, Wheeler 15

White Deer 28, Paducah 20

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

CLASS 5A

Monterey 49, Abilene Wylie 26

CLASS 1A

Ira 54, Sands 7

Happy 52, Anton 6

Grady 54, Southland 6

TAPPS

Trinity Christian 40, Shamrock 23

SATURDAY'S GAME

Lubbock Homeschool at Rankin JV, 11 a.m.