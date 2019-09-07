FRIDAY'S AREA SCORES
Non-District
CLASS 6A
Wichita Falls Hirschi 38, Frenship 37, OT
CLASS 5A
Lubbock-Cooper 35, Coronado 21
Borger 33, Lubbock High 23
Palo Duro 32, Plainview 28
CLASS 4A
Shallowater 28, Levelland 20
Brownwood 70, Snyder 3
Seminole 22, Idalou 21
Estacado 30, Pampa 24
Sonora 50, Lamesa 0
CLASS 3A
Abernathy 42, Sundown 9
Denver City 48, Littlefield 14
New Deal 43, Muleshoe 12
Friona 69, Bovina 6
Tulia 29, Floydada 21
Tahoka 21, Roosevelt 20
Post 32, Forsan 0
Slaton 13, Brownfield 12
CLASS 2A
Sudan 44, New Home 6
Smyer 36, Plains 0
Lubbock Christian High 45, Hale Center 0
Olton 52, Dimmitt 40
Seagraves 25, Lockney 7
Ralls 59, Springlake-Earth 8
CLASS 1A
Crowell 84, Petersburg 48
Farwell 48, Crosbyton 0
O’Donnell 46, Whiteface 0
Spur 50, Meadow 36
Lazbuddie 50, Wilson 26
Whitharral 42, Wellman-Union 16
Ropes 52, Nazareth 40
Motley County 60, Hart 14
Kress 48, Hedley 36
Borden County 62, Westbrook 30
Amherst 43, Silverton 25
Patton Springs 39, Cotton Center 27
Fort Davis 54, Loop 28
Garden City 69, Morton 8
Ira 54, Sands 7
Jayton 70, Aspermont 38
Rankin 70, Klondike 24
Lubbock All-Saints 48, Guthrie 0
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 54, Lorenzo 42
Rule 60, Christ The King 14
OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES
Amarillo 36, Amarillo Tascosa 33
Canyon 22, Randall 7
Greenwood 35, Hereford 14
Sweetwater 48, Big Spring 27
Bushland 61, Dalhart 8
Perryton 22, Childress 14
Stinnett West Texas 32, Stratford 27
Canadian 42, Amarillo River Road 14
Panhandle 50, Memphis 7
Wellington 34, Frederick, Oklahoma, 15
Gruver 54, Sunray 0
Vega 61, Boys Ranch 0
Hamlin 44, Wheeler 15
White Deer 28, Paducah 20
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
CLASS 5A
Monterey 49, Abilene Wylie 26
CLASS 1A
Ira 54, Sands 7
Happy 52, Anton 6
Grady 54, Southland 6
TAPPS
Trinity Christian 40, Shamrock 23
SATURDAY'S GAME
Lubbock Homeschool at Rankin JV, 11 a.m.