What might have been overlooked in the excitement of a football weekend that included West Texas A&M christening a new stadium with a victory, Texas Tech moving to 2-0 and the NFL’s first full Sunday was the culmination of a fabulous Texas League playoff comeback by the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

That’s right. Baseball season in West Texas isn’t over yet.

The Sod Poodles, down 2-0 after losing the first two games of a best-of-five series in their home park last week, strapped on their rally caps and took three consecutive road games from the Midland RockHounds to procure the South Division crown.

A 7-5 Sunday afternoon victory punched the team’s ticket to the Texas League finals, where they will face North Division champ Tulsa in a best-of-five series that begins Tuesday at Hodgetown. A second game will be played at the Sod Poodles’ home park Wednesday before the series shifts to Tulsa.

It has been some kind of inaugural season for the Sod Poodles, the AA franchise of the San Diego Padres who have regularly played to full houses, sent a strong delegation to the league’s all-star game at midseason and were led by the league’s coach of the year in Phillip Wellman.

Now the team finds itself within three wins of a league title after scoring seven runs in the second inning Sunday and then holding off a steady charge from Midland, which pulled within two runs by the sixth inning but could draw no closer as the Sod Poodles’ bullpen kept the opponent at arm’s length.

“That may have been the longest, mentally straining game I’ve ever managed in my life,” Wellman said afterward in a story posted on the Texas League website. “Our offense kind of went into hibernation. And they just kept pecking away, to their credit.”

Congratulations to the Sod Poodles on an impressive series victory. After losing the first two games in a ballpark where the team has enjoyed consistent success all season, it would have been easy to pack it in and still consider the season a success. The team won the first-half crown and compiled a 39-29 home record while putting a competitive product on the field and providing a first-class entertainment experience for fans.

There are those who contend minor league baseball is more about the overall game experience than it is about on-field success. However, Sod Poodles fans have enjoyed the best of both worlds during the team’s first year in Amarillo after relocating from San Antonio. The Padres have built a reputation in Major League Baseball as having an eye for talent and a commitment to building a strong farm system. The high caliber of play has been on display throughout 2019.

For Panhandle baseball fans, there now remains two final chances to catch a Sod Poodles game this season. The series with the Drillers, who had the second-best overall record in the league, shapes up as a competitive matchup.

Wellman, for one, is looking forward to being back among the home fans.

“The way the support has been all year long and they pack the house every night, it’ll be electric,” he said.

Indeed, championship baseball can produce an electric atmosphere. Reaching the championship series is something that should never be taken for granted, and we hope fans will continue to show up and throw their support firmly behind the Sod Poodles.