As part of South Texas College’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, STC’s Center for Mexican American Studies, along with the college’s History Department and Library Art Gallery present a Latinx Comic Book Exhibit featuring the work of five artists beginning Sept. 15.

The exhibit, curated by José Alaniz, Professor in the Department of Slavic Languages & Literatures and the Department of Comparative Literature at the University of Washington in Seattle, will include sixteen posters by five artists.

The exhibit will be on display Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 in the Pecan Campus Library Rainbow Room.

Alaniz chaired the Executive Committee of the International Comic Arts Forum (ICAF), a US Comics Studies Conference from 2011 to 2017 and is a founding board member of the Comics Studies Society. His current projects include a history of Czech comics and a study of Chicano/a art's intersections with comics.

Alaniz also makes comics. His work appeared in the 2018 collection "Tales From La Vida: A Latinx Comics Anthology."

He will present his lecture entitled, “’…And I Don’t Plea Bargain!’: RELAMPAGO AND CRIME” September 17 at 6 p.m. in the Rainbow Room located on the second floor of the library at STC’s Pecan Campus.

STC’s Library Art Gallery Program organizes exhibitions and educational programs to engage student understanding of art and its role in culture, support academic curriculum, and inspire continued education through direct engagement with artists, scholars, and original works of art.

For more information, contact Trinidad Gonzalez at tgonzale@southtexascollege.edu or visit https://library.southtexascollege.edu/newsevents/libraryartgallery/.