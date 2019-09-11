Historic photographs of Van Alstyne will be a major part of an upcoming program at the Denison Public Library.

The Eisenhower Birthplace State Historic Site in Denison has teamed up with the Denison Public Library to give a series of programs aimed at teens and adults for the 2019-2020 year. The first talk in the series, which is entitled “Working Class Architecture in North Texas,” will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. inside the Denison Public Library, which is located at 300 W. Gandy.

The free program coincides with the temporary exhibit that will soon be installed at the Eisenhower Birthplace on “Carpenter Gothic Architecture.”

Robin Cole-Jett, EBSHS educator, will examine architectural styles in the post-Civil War period through photographs of houses found in North Texas. She said the discussion will rely on some historic photographs of Van Alstyne shared by a reader of her website www.redriverhistorian.com. Much attention will be paid to Van Alstyne’s carpenter gothic architecture, with famed artist Jerry Bywaters identified in a sketch he drew during the 1930s.

For more information about the topic, Cole-Jett can be reached at 903-465-8908.