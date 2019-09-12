The Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas Board is unveiling a new career support program for the 2019-2020 school year. In partnership with Region XIV Education Service Center and the Texas Workforce Commission, Workforce Solutions recently received a two-year pilot program grant to expand career awareness among students in the region. This grant will fund services provided by a Career & Education Outreach Specialist at Brownwood ISD, Bangs ISD, and Brookesmith ISD, offering middle and high school students tools, information, and support to guide their career decision-making.

Workforce Solutions of West Central Texas staff member, Jennifer Walzel is on location at participating schools to provide career planning services to students. She is also working closely with district personnel as well as employers, community partners, and post-secondary training providers to enhance opportunities available to students. “I am excited to bring career awareness to students and help them find the path to their future career,“ said Career and Education Outreach Specialist Jennifer Walzel. “Exposing local high demand careers to students, as well as equipping them for success in their career and adulthood, has been a missing piece that schools will now have access to.

Mrs. Walzel is passionate about working with students and helping them figure out their career goals. For more information about student career development or to inquire about partnership opportunities in Brownwood, Bangs, or Brookesmith, please contact Jennifer Walzel, Career & Education Outreach Specialist at Jennifer.Walzel@workforcesystem.org or (325) 795-4361.