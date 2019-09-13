The Bastrop City Council on Tuesday took a first step toward updating an assessment plan for property owners who live or own businesses within the Hunters Crossing public improvement district.

The council approved on first reading an updated reimbursement plan to have residential and commercial property owners within the district pay the development company $11.9 million owed to it for covering the costs for infrastructure and improvements, officials said.

The public improvement district, or PID, was created in 2003 through an agreement between property owners and the developer — Forestar Real Estate Group, formerly known as Sabine Investment Company — in which the developer would pay for infrastructure and improvements within the district with a portion of the costs reimbursed by property owners through assessments over a 25-year period.

Total improvements have cost the developer about $18 million, officials said. The one remaining improvement project is the $256,400 extension of Bear Hunter Drive, which is anticipated to be completed within the next eight months.

Property owners, for their part, would reimburse the developer $11.9 million under the 2003 agreement. That cost would be divided among all owners and assessed to their properties in the form of a lien. Often times these PID fees, which can amount to several hundred dollars per year, are rolled into a property owner’s house payments, along with things such as mortgage payments, taxes and home insurance. Property owners who have purchased homes or commercial properties since the creation of the PID were likely notified of the lien either in closing documents, title commitment or tax certificate.

Today, about 15 years after the PID's creation, $7.3 million is still owed. The main reason behind this high balance is that the agreement allowed home builders and multifamily residential developers to defer payments until the homes or business buildings are sold to the first resident, said George Hyde, the attorney advising the city on the matter..

“So if you have a plan for a PID to run 25 years for payments, but some payments start in 2005 and some start in 2006 and some start in 2017, how do you count the 25 years?” Hyde asked the council Tuesday.

To put property owners back on track, the City Council preliminarily approved an updated payment plan. Under the proposed update, single-family homeowners would be scheduled to pay their remaining $2.1 million balance by 2030; commercial property owners will be required to pay a remaining $1.1 million by 2034; and multifamily developments and owners of undeveloped lots will pay $3 million by 2041.

“Our intention was to simplify and bring an end to the confusion, it was never meant to make anybody pay more,” said Council Member Bill Ennis. “It’s been our intention all along to bring some closure to this mess and move ahead.”

Not all involved parties, however, are satisfied with the plan, said attorney Robert Reetz Jr., who represents one Hunters Crossing subdivision, another that is in development and Carlos Liriano, who owns the Lost Pines Toyota dealership. Reetz said he doesn’t agree with how the $11.9 million assessment was calculated and said it’s about $4 million too high.

He also contends that the PID stands on shaky ground. The 2003 agreement is required by state law to be reviewed every year by the City Council, which hasn’t been done since 2004. Without that kind of transparency, there are too many question marks overhanging the exact amounts each homeowner or business owner needs to pay to satisfy the reimbursement.

“We can’t accept this. You need to go back to the drawing board and figure out how this thing got in such bad shape and what is proper to protect the citizens from increases in pay,” Reetz said.

Despite Reetz's and some property owners' protests, the Bastrop Council unanimously passed the updated assessment plan on first reading, with council member Dock Jackson abstaining and Lyle Nelson, who lives in the subdivision, recusing himself. The council will revisit the matter Sept. 24 for final adoption.