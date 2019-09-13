If you’re looking for a place to put your money where your history is, look no more.

The Williamson Museum, housed in the historic limestone building on the Square in Georgetown that was once Farmers State Bank, is seeking more members.

Opened to the public in 2003, the museum is a nonprofit established in 1997 that today boasts 16,000 donated artifacts.

The museum’s total budget for fiscal year 2019 was $550,000. However, the biggest misconception is that the museum is entirely county funded.

While the Commissioners Court each year budgets $237,000 for the museum, museum director Mickie Ross said that the rest must be raised, including an additional $70,000 for staff salaries. Although the four full-time and two part-time employees are considered county employees, the museum pays for the county’s portion of benefits, like health insurance and retirement.

The museum’s store and grants provide additional funds, as well as its summer camps, company matches, the Cattleman’s Ball (an annual fundraiser held every third weekend in October) and membership dues.

Yet membership is not growing as it should in our blossoming county. Ross can’t pinpoint the cause, since visitors continue to increase to more than 18,000 a year and virtual visitors to its websites, newsletters and social media number more than 70,000.

Unfortunately, lack of funding is also impacting the Williamson Museum on the Chisholm Trail in Round Rock, as it will be closing this fall despite its popular community programs.

Membership dues make a vital impact on the daily operations of the museum like tours, programs, volunteer training, educational outreach and special events.

Since last fall, the museum provided programs to more than 23,000 children from seven out of 11 school districts in the county.

Of 45 Central Texas museums Ross contacted, only 14 offered children’s educational programs, and none served more children other than the Bob Bullock Texas History Museum in Austin.

While she acknowledges the difficulty in competing for donations with other nonprofits that help the underserved, she reminds county residents that the museum fills an important and unique role in the county for children and adults.

American author, screenwriter, film director and producer Michael Crichton once said, “If you don’t know history, then you don’t know anything. You are a leaf that doesn’t know it is part of a tree.”

The Williamson Museum is teaching young generations about the past through its field trips for day care centers and schools. Yet the most popular offering is its traveling trunks.

The 17 wooden trunks each fit into a metal tub on wheels to be carted down the school halls. When opened, their contents help the history lesson come alive.

For example, the pioneer trunk will contain era costumes, children’s games, a butter churn and a teacher’s guide and lessons.

A cowboy trunk will contain cowboy gear like bandanas and boots, and lessons explaining that a boot is pointed at the toe to get it into the spur more easily.

Currently there are 17 trunks, and each remains at the participating school for two weeks.

Every trunk is tailored to a grade level. At least seven school districts in the county request these trunks each year, with the Leander school district requesting the most.

While the trunks travel, the museum tells stories through its exhibits that have included World War I, World War II, the Civil War and currently, Law and Order. It honors the 14 law enforcement officers from the county who have died since 1848, when the county was established.

An exhibit takes about one year and around $10,000 to create, beginning with research and culminating with the display. The Law and Order exhibit includes a wagon turned upside down and set on four wooden posts with walls made of wooden planks, which is a replica of the county’s first jail.

There are also interactive exhibits, like the Chuck Wagon where kids can come and pretend to cook. And every month, a new art exhibit is displayed.

For a small place, the museum is abuzz with historical offerings. Consider joining!

For more information or to become a member, visit williamsonmuseum.org or call 512-943-1670. Or go in person to 716 South Austin Avenue after you call or look up their hours.

Terry Cook is county commissioner of Precinct 1, which includes Round Rock, Brushy Creek and Northwest Austin.