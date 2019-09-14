Perryton 0, Canadian 48



Perryton 0 0 0 0

Canadian 21 14 6 7



C - Int return (Kick failed)

C - Tate Mitchel 18 pass (Grant McCook extra point)

C - Hayze Hufstedler 9 run (Salazar kick)

C - Jake Krehbill 3 run (Salazar Kick)

C - McCook 33 run (Salazar Kick)

C - Hufstedler 6 run (extra point failed)

C - Hufstedler 13 run (Salazar Kick)





Perryton Canadian

First Downs - 8 17

Rush - 5 250

Pass - 123 129

Total - 128 379

C-A-I - 11/18/12 14/24/0

Punt - 5/33 3/35

Fumbles-lost -

Penalties-Lost - 5/50 11/100



Stratford 64, Guymon 0



Stratford 36 14 14 0

Guymon 0 0 0 0



ST - Romero 15 pass (extra point)

ST - Brit McQuitty 30 pass (Rayes kick)

ST - 20 run (Rayes kick failed)

ST - 42 pass (Rayes kick)

ST - Tyler Stone 8 run (Rayes kick)

ST - Abraham 46 run (Rayes kick)

ST - Romero 3 run (Rayes kick)

ST - Brit McQuitty 42 run (Rayes kick)

ST - Brit McQuitty 25 (Rayes kick)



Stratford Guymon

First Downs -

Rush -

Pass - 267

Total - 309

C-A-I - 14/20/0

Punt - 1/40

Fumbles-lost - 1/0

Penalties-Lost - 5/35 5/35



Vega 73, Highland Park 24



Vega 21 22 24 6

Highland Park 6 18 0 0



V - Carson C. 20 run (Gonzales Kick)

V - Silter 4 run (Gonzales Kick)

HP - Hunter N. 76 pass to Eithan M. (extra point fail)

V - Carson C. 30 run (Gonzales kick)

HP - Hunter N. 24 pass to Jax Reese (extra point fail)

HP - Hunter N. 43 pass Eithan M. (extra point fail)

V - Carson 43 run (extra point Tanck good)

HP - Hunter 3 pass to Chris P. (extra point no good)

V - Carson 43 run (Carson to Austin good)

V - Int. 30 Slade Voman (extra point fail)

V - Carson 4 pass to Austin C. (Riley extra point good)

V - Riley 29 run (Carson extra point good)

V - Riley 27 run (Braidy Tieman extra point good)

V - Steward S. 33 run (extra point fail)



Vega Highland Park



First Downs - 10 11

Rush - 77

Pass - 319

Total - 480 395

C-A-I - 3/6/0 12/30/2

Punt - 2/31 2/25

Fumbles-lost - 0 3

Penalties-Lost - 9/85 7/65



Bushland 38, Borger 0



Bushland 0 17 21 0

Borger 0 0 0 0

BU - Jared Thomas 35 pass to Jaylin Marshall (Baylor Gillispie kick)

BU - Jared Thomas 25 pass to Jake Orcutt (Baylor Gillispie kick)

BU - 27 kick Baylor Gillispie

BU - Jared Thomas 1 run (Baylor Gillispie kick)

BU - Jackson Espe fumble recovery (Baylor Gillispie kick)

BU - Jared Thomas 27 pass to #28 (Baylor Gillispie kick)

Bushland Borger

First Downs - 24 6

Rush - 229 72

Pass - 186 26

Total - 415 98

C-A-I - 13/26/2 2/16/3

Punt - 1/0.0 8/29.3

Fumbles-lost - 1/1 1/1

Penalties-Lost - 7/70 15/155



Abernathy 51, Wellington 6

Abernathy 7 17 13 14 - 51

Wellington 0 6 0 0 - 6

First Quarter

A—Bryson Dailey 34 run (Sagen Gonzalez kick)

Second Quarter

A—Avery Clarkson 16 run (Sagen Gonzalez kick)

A—Sagen Gonzalez 25 FG

A—Bryson Dailey 15 run (Sagen Gonzalez kick)

W—John Holcomb 65 pass from Creighton Killian (two-point conversion failed)

Third Quarter

A— Bryson Dailey 15 run (Sagen Gonzalez kick)

A— Avery Clarkson 48 run (Sagen Gonzalez kick)

Fourth Quarter

A—Jess Hoel 6 run (Sagen Gonzalez kick)

A—Sylvester Torrez 9 run (Sagen Gonzalez kick)

Abernathy Wellington

First downs 21 6

Rushing 369 52

Passing 93 76

Total yards 462 128

C-A-I 6-15-0 3-5-1

Punts 1-36 4-42.0

Fumbles-lost 0 5-5

Penalties-yards 6-98 3-15

Panhandle 54, Childress 13

Panhandle 14 7 21 12 - 54

Childress 0 7 0 6 - 13

First Quarter

P— Houston Heck 98 kickoff return (Gage Hackett kick), 11:44

P— Zach Wood 39 pass from Wes Jones (Gage Hackett kick), 8:58

Second Quarter

C—Miguel Salinas 17 run (Ceasar Rojas kick), 11:21

P—Fumble return for score (Gage Hackett kick), 00:49

Third Quarter

P—Wes Jones 3 run (kick failed), 9:11

P—Houston Heck 5 run (Gage Hackett kick), 8:39

P—Landon Hack 11 run (Gage Hackett kick), 1:58

Fourth Quarter

P—Houston Heck 4 run (kick failed), 6:04

C—Avery Jalomo 41 pass from Trent Mayden (two-point conversion failed), 4:50

P— Landon Hack 6 run (kick failed), 2:47

Panhandle Childress

First downs 24 18

Rushing 208 186

Passing 226 129

Total yards 434 315

C-A-I 11-15-1 12-28-1

Punts 4-33.8 avg 6-28.5 avg

Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-2

Penalties-yards 13-125 9-105

Dumas 7, Wichita Falls High 0

Wichita Falls High 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Dumas 0 0 7 0 -- 7

Third Quarter

D--Jacob Mares 4 run (Yart kick)

Wichita Falls High Dumas

First Downs 8 17

Rushing Yards 55 176

Passing Yards 65 83

Total Yards 120 259

C-A-I 10-24-0 8-12-0

Fumbles Lost 0-0 1-1

Penalties-Yards 12-113 9-85

Spearman 40, Sunray 8

Spearman 7 6 19 8 - 40

Sunray 0 0 0 8 - 8

Friona 63, Muleshoe 14

Friona 35 7 14 7 - 63

Muleshoe 0 8 0 6 - 14

Groom 82, Nazareth 46

Groom 22 16 20 24 - 82

Nazareth 0 32 9 6 - 46

Dalhart 27, River Road 10

Dalhart 7 0 7 13 - 27

River Road 0 10 0 0 - 10