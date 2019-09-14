WOLFFORTH — Colton Anderson had enough.

The Frenship senior spent the off-season preparing to help turn the program around after combining to go 3-17 the past two years.

He channeled that energy, using it to help fill a gap which created a fourth-down stop as the Tigers beat Class 5A-Division II No. 7-ranked Lubbock-Cooper 61-53 in four overtimes Friday at Peoples Bank Stadium.

“We put on a new defense right before that. I read it perfectly and filled the gap,” Anderson said about the final play of the game.

As a two-year captain and three-year starter, Anderson’s game-sealing play didn’t come as a surprise to Tigers head coach Jay Northcutt.

“He’s a phenomenal player. He’s a kid of great character, so it doesn’t surprise me a bit,” Northcutt said. “It’s just a great play and it sealed a great win for us.”

What Anderson was to the Tigers’ defense, quarterback Donovan Smith was to the offense. The transfer from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas took a few seconds after stepping onto the field to realize the magnitude of the Tigers-Pirates rivalry.

In his first and only time in the Lubbock country clash, the senior signal caller didn’t disappoint and etched his name into Frenship lore. He and wide receiver Jordan Maden worked together to keep the Tigers alive at the end of regulat.

In the third overtime, Maden trotted in seven yards after a Pirates penalty then threw the 2-point conversion to Smith to knot the game at 53-53. In the final overtime, Will Bayouth scored from 4-yards out before Smith connected with Maden to seal the deal.

"Donovan had a monster night running and throwing and Jordan Maden had a monster night running and throwing,” Northcutt said. “It’s just good to see kids that have put so much work in to have it pay off for them.”

The two teams played to a 21-all tie by halftime after Smith and Pirates quarterback Cooper LaFebre combined for 283 passing yards.

Much like in the first two games, Lubbock-Cooper came out of the intermission on fire. The Pirates scored 14 unanswered points to take a 35-21 lead before the Tigers took control in the fourth quarter.

On fourth-and-four, Smith ran the ball 34 yards into the end zone to narrow the Tigers’ deficit to 35-28 by the 10:30 mark of the final quarter. Eight minutes later, Smith threw a 20-yard pass to Cooper Scott to tie the game at 35-35 which was a foreshadow of the wild back-and-forth game that was to come after both team ended regulation with the same score.

“To me, that’s what Texas high school football is about right there,” Pirates coach Chip Darden said. “You hope a bunch of little kids in the stands saw what football is about and gets people excited for it. Yeah, we want to be on the better end of that. It just didn’t work out in our favor tonight, but man, that was a heckuva game.”

Despite some bumps and muscle cramps, Nehemiah Martinez and Isaiah Johnson helped keep the Pirates in the contest. Johnson scored the team’s first touchdown in overtime and proved to be a late-game aid, carrying the ball 13 carries for 70 yards in the second half and throughout the four overtimes. Martinez had 27 yards on seven carries.

“They’re two of the toughest kids that I’ve ever been around,” Darden said. “Nehemiah’s playing defense, too, so they’re cramping but still playing hard. There was no doubt they were just going to keep playing, and playing well.”

What's next

Lubbock-Cooper (2-1) has a short week and is scheduled to play a road game against Monterey at 7 p.m. Thursday at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field. Frenship (2-1) is slated to play El Paso Andress in the Wool Bowl next Friday at 6 p.m. in Roswell, NM.